Leeds 2023 The Awakening: Best pictures as Headingley stadium show kicks off city's year of culture

Leeds 2023’s year of culture officially got underway last night with a breathtaking live show at Headingley staidum.

By Alex Grant
45 minutes ago

Cultural leaders developed the year of culture after Leeds was denied its chance to become ‘European capital of culture’ in 2023 due to Brexit.

Hosted by Gabby Logan and Sanchez Payne, ‘The Awakening’ celebrated Leeds’s cultural past, present and future.

The show included unforgettable performances from some of Leeds’s biggest names, including Corinne Bailey Rae, Simon Armitage and LYR.

Here are 16 of the best pictures as taken by YEP photographer Steve Riding and PA’s Danny Lawson.

1. The Awakening at Headingley Stadium

Leeds-born singer songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae watches an incredible, state of the art lights display courtesy of drones.

Photo: Steve Riding

2. The Awakening at Headingley Stadium

Corinne Bailey Rae is best known for her 2006 single "Put Your Records On".

Photo: Steve Riding

3. The Awakening at Headingley Stadium

The hit song Leeds to Lahore was also performed.

Photo: Steve Riding

4. The Awakening at Headingley Stadium

BBC Radio Leeds presenter Rima Ahmed also took to the stage.

Photo: Steve Riding

