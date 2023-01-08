Leeds 2023 The Awakening: Best pictures as Headingley stadium show kicks off city's year of culture
Leeds 2023’s year of culture officially got underway last night with a breathtaking live show at Headingley staidum.
Cultural leaders developed the year of culture after Leeds was denied its chance to become ‘European capital of culture’ in 2023 due to Brexit.
Hosted by Gabby Logan and Sanchez Payne, ‘The Awakening’ celebrated Leeds’s cultural past, present and future.
The show included unforgettable performances from some of Leeds’s biggest names, including Corinne Bailey Rae, Simon Armitage and LYR.
