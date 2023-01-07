Leeds 2023 The Awakening: Live updates as spectacular Headingley stadium show kicks off city's year of culture
A huge free show is taking place at Headingley Stadium this weekend to mark the start of the city’s year of culture.
The Leeds 2023 opening ceremony – hosted by Gabby Logan and Sanchez Payne – will feature Corinne Bailey Rae, Simon Armitage and LYR, The Orchestra and Chorus of Opera North, Graft, Inder Goldfinger, Testament, Hope and Social, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Denmarc Creary, CBeebies presenter George Webster and many more.
Follow our live blog below for timings, travel information and coverage of the show itself. Don’t forget to refresh the page to see the latest updates.
Leeds 2023 hosts huge show at Headingley Stadium
And now we’re into a very special Carnival remix. Tweet posted by @LEEDS_2023
Flames and lasers shoot from the stage during the second of two fantastic takes on Kaiser Chiefs hit ‘I Predict a Riot’.
YEP’s Abi Whistance said: “We’ve just had possibly the
youngest rock band in the UK with a full team of back-up dancers. We’ve had people in wheelerchairs and people of all different abilities performing.”
Leeds’ youngest rock band, Solar Jets, are now on stage.
They’re covering The Kaiser Chiefs’ ‘I predict a riot’ .
YEP reporter Abi Whistance, who is near the stage, said: “Despite the rain the people of Leeds are well and truly coming together for Leeds 2023.
“There are already hats being thrown in the air and mass singalongs underway to some of the city’s greatest hits.”
A special performance of the 1997 Chumbawumba hit, Tubthumping, had everyone dancing on the pitch despite the rain.
Performed by Orchestra of Opera North and the singer from the band, Dunstan Bruce.
The year of culture celerations are underway at Headingley. Parasport’s gold-medal-winning girl, Kadeena Cox, has taken to the stage.
A blast from the past with Utah Saints making an appearance on the stage at Headingley. Picture taken by and posted on Twitter by @SilverDraws
The stadium is beginning to fill up with many heading for a prime position next to the stage
Work from artists across Leeds has been put on display around the stadium.
Crowds are starting to gather for the main event. Our reporter Abi Whistance will be on hand to provide updates from the opening ceremony.
The gates are now open and all eyes will be fixed towards the stage for the festivities, with the main event to begin at around 5.30pm.
