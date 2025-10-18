As Somerset rockers Reef gear up for a UK-wide tour celebrating 30 years since the release of their debut album Replenish, frontman Gary Stringer is feeling reflective — and ready to bring the energy back to Leeds.

The 13-date run kicks off this autumn, with a stop at Leeds’ O2 Academy on November 6. Fans can expect a full performance of Replenish, followed by a greatest hits set spanning the band’s six-album catalogue. Support on the night comes from Irish alt-metal outfit Kerbdog and Terrorvision’s Tony Wright.

“I hadn't listened to [Replenish] for 30 years until the summer,” Gary admits. “When you've mastered a record, you kind of leave it and move on. I mean, we played three or four of those songs over the years in our set. But playing the whole album, start to finish, was fantastic.”

Reef singer Gary Stringer (right) spoke to the YEP ahead of their Replenish 30th anniversary tour. | Chris Lopez

Released in 1995, Replenish launched Reef into the heart of the Britpop era, with singles like “Good Feeling” and “Naked” earning them spots on tour with Paul Weller, Kyuss, and even the Rolling Stones.

“We were really lucky,” Gary told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “We got signed pretty quick. And then our demo got to Paul Weller. So when the record was released, we went from playing to 40-50 people in pubs to touring with him.”

The current lineup features founding bassist Jack Bessant, drummer Luke Bullen, and newest member Amy Newton on guitar. Together, they’re revisiting the album that started it all - and reconnecting with fans who’ve been there since the beginning.

Gary’s memories of Leeds run deep. He recalls “some great shows” in the city, singling out the Brudenell Social Club as a standout. He’s a vocal supporter of grassroots venues, calling them “crucial for young bands to learn their trade and play in front of audiences before reaching larger venues.” As he puts it: “Artists don’t start in stadiums - they start in the back rooms of pubs.”

The band’s early days included a gig at the Duchess of York in 1995, and Gary hopes to see some familiar faces back in the crowd. “Bring a good vibe and a smile and have a boogie,” he says.

With Britpop enjoying a resurgence - Oasis have reunited, and new releases from Pulp and Suede are turning heads - Gary sees the nostalgia as both cultural and commercial. “Oasis and Blur, they were the big hitters. Radiohead are coming back now. I was a big fan of them as well,” he says.

He’s noticed a shift in media attention, too. “All of the promo and media that is pushed to support those big acts puts the 90s front and centre. And it was a great decade for music,” he adds. “A lot of interviews I've done this year have been talking about the 90s. I'm all right with it. I was there and it was good fun.”

Reef with Gary Stringer (left) playing at Glastonbury Festival in 1995. | Getty Images

One recent moment stuck with him: “I went out to a pub in the middle of nowhere around here on my time off, and they had a singer in there doing Oasis numbers, and you could hear the crowd in the car park as you walked in, everyone singing. You know, that's a big deal.”

With a new record deal signed and plans for a fresh album after the tour, Reef’s story is far from over. But for now, it’s all about celebrating the journey - and bringing Replenish back to life, one city at a time.

You can still buy tickets for Reef’s upcoming Replenish 30th anniversary show at O2 Academy Leeds here.