Brighton Beach: Memories of the Leeds club night dedicated to Britpop and 1960s classics

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST

It was the only place to be on a Friday night for a generation of revellers swept up in the Britpop music phenomenon.

Club night Brighton Beach boasted a loyal following at The Cockpit on Swinegate during the mid-1990s. DJs from the vinyl-obsessed underground UK 60s scene were brought in to host a second room at the club, playing pure northern soul, R&B, jazz and garage. We hope these photos, a number of which have been provided by club founder Richard Todd, evoke happy memories from night out to remember. Can you spot yourself? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Dancing the night away in September 1995.

1. Brighton Beach

Dancing the night away in September 1995. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Clubbers, bottle in hand, enjoy Britpop classics. Were you one of them?

2. Brighton Beach

Clubbers, bottle in hand, enjoy Britpop classics. Were you one of them? | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
The queue to get in on a Saturday night.

3. Brighton Beach

The queue to get in on a Saturday night. | Richard Todd Photo: Richard Todd

Photo Sales
You wanna live like common people? This Pulp fan enjoys the music.

4. Brighton Beach

You wanna live like common people? This Pulp fan enjoys the music. | Richard Todd Photo: Richard Todd

Photo Sales
Club founder Richard Todd pictured at Brighton Beach.

5. Brighton Beach

Club founder Richard Todd pictured at Brighton Beach. | Richard Todd Photo: Richard Todd

Photo Sales
Do you think these two were Oasis or Blur?

6. Brighton Beach

Do you think these two were Oasis or Blur? | Richard Todd Photo: Richard Todd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice