The Duchess of York on Vicar Lane, popularly known as The Duchess, was the setting for performances by some of the biggest names in rock and pop before closing its doors in 2000.

Now an impressive recreation of the historic pub is part of Music Leeds Us at Leeds City Museum, which looks back on six decades of unique musical heritage.

Created in partnership with Leeds Conservatoire to mark its 60th anniversary, the exhibition opens today (Friday) and has gathered memories and stories from more than 70 partners and volunteers, including local music lovers, artists, venues, promoters, and record shops.

Beginning with the founding of the Leeds Conservatoire in 1965, the exhibition traces other huge musical milestones including the Futurama Festival in 1979 and the rise of the Goth scene in the 1980s.

Visitors will also discover the histories of internationally acclaimed Leeds artists including Utah Saints and Corinne Bailey Rae.

Esther Amis-Hughes, Leeds Museums and Galleries' community engagement manager with a guitar on loan from Utah Saints founding member Jez Willis. In the background is a model of The Duchess, a legendary Leeds gig venue which once hosted Oasis and Nirvana.

Laura Irwin, Leeds City Museum's exhibitions curator, with a working jukebox, provided by Leeds-based Sound Leisure, the world's oldest family-run jukebox company.

Other exhibits include a custom made guitar used by Utah Saints founder Jez Willis and a violin used by The Legendary Len Liggins, a member of Leeds band The Ukrainians.

Esther Amis-Hughes, Leeds Museums and Galleries' community engagement manager with a posted drum paying tribute to the Leeds music scene. They said: "I've been blown away by the passion, diversity, and power of the city to continue to be a source of inspiration through music, and this exhibition has shown me how brilliant people, doing what they love, can make a positive difference."