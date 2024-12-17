One of Leeds’s most esteemed venues is celebrating after picking up a national award recognising its influence as a ‘Grassroots Champion’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s already been a year to remember for the Leeds music scene after locally formed act English Teacher won the Mercury Music Prize for their debut album ‘This Could Be Texas’.

The group, which was formed at Leeds Conservatoire, thanked members of the Leeds grassroots music scene during their acceptance speech at the time, including a shout out for Nathan Clark of the Brudenell Social Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brudenell Social Club has been named 'Grassroots Champion' at the LIVE Awards | National World / Brudenell Social Club

The Hyde Park venue and its owner have now been recognised themselves for their ongoing championing of local music at The LIVE Awards.

The music industry awards show was held in London last Wednesday, and the Brudenell beat stiff competition to be named ‘Grassroots Champion’ by a panel of industry experts.

The 200-capacity venue is renowned for its stellar line-up of bookings - with Hollywood star Russell Crowe being among the names to grace its stage this year - but also for the excellent work it does in supporting up-and-coming acts and local causes and charities.

Owner Nathan told the YEP: “We’re all about engaging with the community to ensure the venue is used for a lot of different purposes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brude posted about the success on social media, writing on Instagram that it was “very honoured” to win the award.

The post reads: “It genuinely means a lot, but also recognises the work of our partners too and the good work they do.

“It’s for all the staff, artists, security, events team, ticketing partners & all those others that a list would be too long to mention. We’re proud to be one part, in a bigger hub of our community!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post continued: “This award is chosen by those professionals in the industry, for venues under 1,000 capacity and curated by LIVE, who since its inception in 2020 has become the umbrella body to lobby government. As an organisation, it’s at the forefront of importance to live music in the UK.

“Forever grateful also to those real champions at the Music Venue Trust who continually support all Live Music Venues in all parts of the UK.

“And finally, thanks to all who support us continually throughout the year…To quote Joe Strummer: ‘Without people, you’re nothing’.”