The Grade I Listed Piece Hall in Halifax, just a short trip from Leeds, has become one of the country’s most popular venues in recent years.
In 2024, it hosted the likes of Tom Jones, PJ Harvey, Blondie, Noel Gallagher and Sheryl Crow, just to name a few.
While last year’s line-up was one for the ages, 2025 is giving it a run for its money, with superstars like The Who’s Roger Daltrey, metal heroes Deftones and nerd-rockers Weezer already announced.
Here are 27 massive acts coming the The Piece Hall in Halifax in 2025:
🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.
Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.