The Grade I Listed Piece Hall in Halifax, just a short trip from Leeds, has become one of the country’s most popular venues in recent years.

While last year’s line-up was one for the ages, 2025 is giving it a run for its money, with superstars like The Who’s Roger Daltrey, metal heroes Deftones and nerd-rockers Weezer already announced.

Here are 27 massive acts coming the The Piece Hall in Halifax in 2025:

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox

1 . James - June 6 & 7 Indie greats James will play at The Piece Hall on June 6 and 7. | Submit Photo Sales

2 . Gary Barlow - June 10 Take That legend Gary Barlow will take on the historic hall in 2025. | submitted Photo Sales

3 . The Corrs - June 12 The Irish siblings return to the UK next summer with a gig at The Piece Hall in June. | submitted Photo Sales

4 . Pendulum - June 14 Australian electro-rockers Pendulum return to West Yorkshire in 2025, having played at Leeds Festival in 2024. | submitted Photo Sales

5 . Ali Campbell - June 20 Former UB40 singer Ali Campbell will play in Halifax on June 20. | Submitted Photo Sales