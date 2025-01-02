27 massive acts performing at The Piece Hall in Halifax in 2025 - including Gary Barlow and Roger Daltrey

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 04:45 GMT

2025 is set to be a massive year for live music at this historic West Yorkshire venue.

The Grade I Listed Piece Hall in Halifax, just a short trip from Leeds, has become one of the country’s most popular venues in recent years.

In 2024, it hosted the likes of Tom Jones, PJ Harvey, Blondie, Noel Gallagher and Sheryl Crow, just to name a few.

While last year’s line-up was one for the ages, 2025 is giving it a run for its money, with superstars like The Who’s Roger Daltrey, metal heroes Deftones and nerd-rockers Weezer already announced.

Here are 27 massive acts coming the The Piece Hall in Halifax in 2025:

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/newsletter

Indie greats James will play at The Piece Hall on June 6 and 7.

1. James - June 6 & 7

Indie greats James will play at The Piece Hall on June 6 and 7. | Submit

Photo Sales
Take That legend Gary Barlow will take on the historic hall in 2025.

2. Gary Barlow - June 10

Take That legend Gary Barlow will take on the historic hall in 2025. | submitted

Photo Sales
The Irish siblings return to the UK next summer with a gig at The Piece Hall in June.

3. The Corrs - June 12

The Irish siblings return to the UK next summer with a gig at The Piece Hall in June. | submitted

Photo Sales
Australian electro-rockers Pendulum return to West Yorkshire in 2025, having played at Leeds Festival in 2024.

4. Pendulum - June 14

Australian electro-rockers Pendulum return to West Yorkshire in 2025, having played at Leeds Festival in 2024. | submitted

Photo Sales
Former UB40 singer Ali Campbell will play in Halifax on June 20.

5. Ali Campbell - June 20

Former UB40 singer Ali Campbell will play in Halifax on June 20. | Submitted

Photo Sales
Multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning Deftones will headline a Halifax show on June 24.

6. Deftones - June 24

Multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning Deftones will headline a Halifax show on June 24. | Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Gary BarlowHalifaxTom Jones
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice