The "Island in the Sun" rockers have sold over 35 million albums worldwide and will join bands like James and Simple Minds at the Grade I-listed West Yorkshire venue.

Weezer rose to fame as the kings of "nerd rock" with their 1994 mega-hit Buddy Holly. Since then, they have gone on to sell multi-platinum, win Grammy Awards and achieve cult status.

Weezer are coming to The Piece Hall in Halifax next year. | Ellis Robinson/subm

The Los Angeles outfit will perform hits like Say It Ain't So, Beverly Hills and Undone as they headline the cloth hall on Monday, June 30, with support from punk band Bad Nerves and garage punks Teen Mortgage.