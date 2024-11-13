Weezer live in Halifax: Piece Hall adds huge American rock band to summer 2025 line up - how to buy tickets
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Weezer rose to fame as the kings of "nerd rock" with their 1994 mega-hit Buddy Holly. Since then, they have gone on to sell multi-platinum, win Grammy Awards and achieve cult status.
Announcing their only UK headline show for next year, the band is the latest addition to Halifax's Piece Hall Summer 2025 line-up, which already features Rag'n'Bone Man, former UB40 singer Ali Campbell and Olly Murs.
The Los Angeles outfit will perform hits like Say It Ain't So, Beverly Hills and Undone as they headline the cloth hall on Monday, June 30, with support from punk band Bad Nerves and garage punks Teen Mortgage.
Tickets for the event go on sale at 11 am on Friday, November 15 via The Piece Hall's website. An exclusive pre-sale is available for Club 1779 members.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.