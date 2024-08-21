Review: PJ Harvey delivers a mesmerising set at a gloomy sold-out The Piece Hall in Halifax

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Aug 2024, 12:04 BST
Few artists dare tread into the murky waters of hard-to-comprehend poetry over minimalist instrumentals - and even fewer do it with such beauty and elegance.

“As childhood died the old year / Made The Soldier reappear / The ash embowered night and day /As at the gate, she prayed / Wyman, am I worthy? / Speak your wordle to me”

Those are the opening lines as Polly Jean Harvey enters the smoke-filled stage at a gloomy The Piece Hall on a cold, overcast Tuesday in August.

PJ Harvey mesmerised The Piece Hall with nine songs from her latest album.PJ Harvey mesmerised The Piece Hall with nine songs from her latest album.
PJ Harvey mesmerised The Piece Hall with nine songs from her latest album. | The Piece Hall/Cuffe & Taylor

The only artist to ever win the Mercury Prize twice is not shy of experimenting - both with sound and aesthetics - which is apparent by the dimly lit stage furnished with antique wooden furniture as songs and poetry of her latest outing “I Inside the Old Dying Year” entrance the crowd.

Those who have come here to hear hits from albums like “Let England Shake” will have to wait - and those hoping to hear anything off 2016’s “The Hope Six Demolition Project” or Mercury winner “Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea” will leave disappointed.

“Prayer at the Gate”, “Autumn Term” and “Lwonesome Tonight” ring out in succession, followed by singles “A Child’s Question, August” and “I Inside the old I Dying”, as the Dorset-born poet grips the audience at the palm of her hand for nine songs from the 2023 release.

A quick interlude in the shape of a band-only performance of “The Colour of the Earth” marks the halfway point, as Polly Jean returns to stage guitar in hand for “The Glorious Land” and “The Words that Maketh Murder”.

The 22-song setlist included nine songs from PJ's latest album "I Inside the Old Year Dying".The 22-song setlist included nine songs from PJ's latest album "I Inside the Old Year Dying".
The 22-song setlist included nine songs from PJ's latest album "I Inside the Old Year Dying". | The Piece Hall/Cuffe & Taylor

While less “poetic” than the first half, the magic remains as hits from across Harvey’s 30+ year discography is played in rapid succession - and the rain only enhances the mood.

The main set is finished with the terrifying “Down by the Water” and “To Bring You my Love” followed by a curtain call.

The gloomy and at times rainy night in Halifax, with a lit-up church tower as the backdrop, ends with a stunning two-song encore performance of “C’mon Billy” and “White Chalk”.

PJ Harvey at The Piece Hall, Halifax on August 20, 2024 setlist

  1. Prayer at the Gate
  2. Autumn Term
  3. Lwonesome Tonight
  4. The Nether-Edge
  5. I Inside the Old Year Dying
  6. A Child's Question, August
  7. I Inside the Old I Dying
  8. A Child's Question, July
  9. A Noiseless Noise
  10. The Colour of the Earth
  11. The Glorious Land
  12. The Words That Maketh Murder
  13. 50ft Queenie
  14. Black Hearted Love
  15. The Garden
  16. The Desperate Kingdom of Love
  17. Man-Size
  18. Dress
  19. Down by the Water
  20. To Bring You My Love
  21. C'mon Billy
  22. White Chalk

