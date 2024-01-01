Leeds news you can trust since 1890
20 of the biggest acts performing at the Piece Hall in Halifax in 2024 including Blondie, Tom Jones and McFly

Some of the biggest names in music are performing just a short trip from Leeds this summer.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 1st Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

The Piece Hall has so far announced 20 great bands headlining the historic Halifax venue in the summer 2024.

The star-studded line-up adds to an already great number of concerts in Leeds, including bands like Slipknot and Ne-Yo taking on First Direct Arena, while Blink-182, Liam Gallagher and more are set to play this year's Leeds Festival.

Here are 20 great concerts coming to the Piece Hall in Halifax in 2024:

American icons Blondie are playing The Piece Hall in Halifax on Sunday, June 9.

1. Blondie

American icons Blondie are playing The Piece Hall in Halifax on Sunday, June 9.

Sheryl Crow is playing The Piece Hall in Halifax on Thursday, June 13.

2. Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow is playing The Piece Hall in Halifax on Thursday, June 13.

Nile Rodgers is playing The Piece Hall in Halifax with Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Deco on Sunday, June 16.

3. Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Deco

Nile Rodgers is playing The Piece Hall in Halifax with Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Deco on Sunday, June 16.

Crowded House is playing The Piece Hall on Wednesday, June 19.

4. Crowded House

Crowded House is playing The Piece Hall on Wednesday, June 19.

Bryan Adams is playing The Piece Hall in Halifax on Sunday, June 23.

5. Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams is playing The Piece Hall in Halifax on Sunday, June 23.

Underworld is bringing their iconic dance tunes to The Piece Hall in Halifax on Friday, June 28.

6. Underworld

Underworld is bringing their iconic dance tunes to The Piece Hall in Halifax on Friday, June 28.

