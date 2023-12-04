The elder Oasis brother is returning to Halifax's historic venue for a headline show in summer 2024.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds played a sold-out gig at the Piece Hall in 2022, and is now set to return for a second concert at the venue next summer.

The former Oasis guitarist and primary songwriter is currently on tour supporting his critically acclaimed fourth studio album Council Skies, and is set to play Leeds First Direct Arena on December 18.

Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds are returning to the Piece Hall in Halifax next summer.

But as soon as August next summer, Noel and his High Flying Birds return to Yorkshire for an unforgettable show at the historic Piece Hall.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “It’s such an honour when artists want to come back to our beautiful venue, and I can’t wait to welcome this legendary Mancunian to The Piece Hall once again.

“From his era defining tracks as part of Oasis to his latest material, Noel is a class act and one of our most prolific singer songwriters of the last few decades.

“The fact that the gig is on Yorkshire Day will make it all the more fun as we know he’ll bring the tunes and the banter!”

When is Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at Halifax's Piece Hall?

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds return for a headline show at the Piece Hall in Halifax on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

How to buy tickets for Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at the Piece Hall in Halifax

Tickets for Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds gig in Halifax go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 8.

All tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.