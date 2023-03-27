Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a 2023 UK arena tour including a date in Leeds. Kicking off the highly-anticipated tour in Hull this August, the band will appear in seven major cities including London and Glasgow in December, with a final stop in Liverpool.

The upcoming UK live run will mark the chart topping band’s first UK shows since performing on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage in June 2022, delivering a career-spanning set to one of the weekend’s biggest crowds. The December 2023 UK arena tour dates will follow an array of UK outdoor venue & festival performances, including a huge homecoming show at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park in August.

The tour announcement is to celebrate the release of ‘Dead To The World’, a new track taken from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ eagerly anticipated fourth studio album ‘Council Skies’, due for release June 2. Noel said on the album: “The epic ‘Dead To The World’ is by some distance my favourite tune on the album.

“It has this film noir vibe. It’s not like anything else I’ve ever done before. It’s very melancholic, but I like that. I’m a Gemini – I’m as up as I am down, and the trick is to meet somewhere in the middle and turn that into music.”

‘Dead To The World’ is one of several songs on the album that boast strings arranged by Rosie Danvers, a long-time High Flying Birds collaborator. Noel said: “Rosie gets what I do. Spending a weekend recording strings in Abbey Road… that’s one of the great privileges in a musician’s life. It sounds majestic.”

When are Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds coming to Leeds?

The band is performing at Leeds First Direct Arena on December 18, 2023.

How to get Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds tour tickets

General on sale tickets will be available from Friday, March 31 on Ticketmaster and pre-sale tickets will be available from Wednesday, March 29, 9am.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying UK Tour 2023 venues

August 30 - Hull Bonus Arena

December 14 - London OVO Arena Wembley

December 15 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

December 17 - Cardiff International Arena

December 18 - Leeds First Direct Arena

December 20 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

December 21 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are coming to Leeds in October 2023. (Photo by Roberto Panucci/Corbis via Getty Images)

