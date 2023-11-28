Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 great concerts coming to the historic Piece Hall in Halifax in summer 2024

While lots of great gigs are coming to Leeds next summer, neighbouring Halifax has got a great line-up on world-class bands performing at the historic Piece Hall.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 28th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 17:42 GMT

The 18th century cloth hall in Halifax has is quickly becoming one of the most iconic venues in Yorkshire, having just seen acts such as Queens of the Stone Age, Boygenius and more play this summer.

But as shows return indoors for the darker months of the year, the Grade II listed Piece Hall makes us have something to look forward to next summer as it announces its 2024 line-up.

With more acts revealed weekly, concert goers can already look forward to world-class gigs from the likes of Tom Jones, Fatboy Slim and Pixies, with tickets all available via Ticketmaster.

Here are 13 concerts coming to The Piece Hall in Halifax in 2024:

Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Deco - Sunday, June 16

1. Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Deco

Nile Rodgers is playing The Piece Hall in Halifax with Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Deco on Sunday, June 16. Photo: Jill Furmanovsky

Crowded House - Wednesday, June 19

2. Crowded House

Crowded House is playing The Piece Hall on Wednesday, June 19.

Tom Odell - Sunday, June 30

3. Tom Odell

Tom Odell will perform at the historic venue on Sunday, June 30. Photo: subm

Loyle Carner - Tuesday, July 9

4. Loyle Carner

Loyle Carner will play at The Piece Hall on Tuesday, July 9. Photo: subm

Tom Jones - Friday, July 12

5. Tom Jones

Welsh legend Tom Jones will play in Halifax on Friday, July 12. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor, Live Nation

Richard Ashcroft - Friday, August 2

6. Richard Ashcroft

The former The Verse singer will play The Piece Hall on Friday, August 2. Photo: Dean Chalkley

