While lots of great gigs are coming to Leeds next summer, neighbouring Halifax has got a great line-up on world-class bands performing at the historic Piece Hall.

The 18th century cloth hall in Halifax has is quickly becoming one of the most iconic venues in Yorkshire, having just seen acts such as Queens of the Stone Age, Boygenius and more play this summer.

But as shows return indoors for the darker months of the year, the Grade II listed Piece Hall makes us have something to look forward to next summer as it announces its 2024 line-up.

With more acts revealed weekly, concert goers can already look forward to world-class gigs from the likes of Tom Jones, Fatboy Slim and Pixies, with tickets all available via Ticketmaster.

Here are 13 concerts coming to The Piece Hall in Halifax in 2024:

1 . Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Deco Nile Rodgers is playing The Piece Hall in Halifax with Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Deco on Sunday, June 16. Photo: Jill Furmanovsky Photo Sales

2 . Crowded House Crowded House is playing The Piece Hall on Wednesday, June 19. Photo Sales

3 . Tom Odell Tom Odell will perform at the historic venue on Sunday, June 30. Photo: subm Photo Sales

4 . Loyle Carner Loyle Carner will play at The Piece Hall on Tuesday, July 9. Photo: subm Photo Sales

5 . Tom Jones Welsh legend Tom Jones will play in Halifax on Friday, July 12. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor, Live Nation Photo Sales