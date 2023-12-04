One of the UK’s favourite popstars who was a huge hit at Glastonbury and has been entertaining fans since the 1980s is coming to Halifax.

Rick Astley is the latest name to be announced for the huge series of concerts taking place at the stunning venue in 2024.

He will play in the open-air courtyard on Sunday, July 7 and will be joined by special guests Lightning Seeds.

It may be 36 years since Rick first shot to fame but he is a more prominent force in popular culture than ever.

He will perform and Live at The Piece Hall 2024

The talented musician is still winning over new fans, performing with Foo Fighters, Take That and Blossoms, and embracing the unending love that greets his era-defining smash ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.

Since returning in 2016 with his album ‘50’, Rick – who this year performed on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage and headlined two nights at the Royal Albert Hall – has enjoyed the strongest run of album chart success of his career to date.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “This gig is going to be a huge amount of fun.

"Rick is a true British pop legend and we still can’t get enough of him more than 35 years after he burst onto the scene.

Rick Astley is coming to perform at Halifax's Piece Hall

“His recent performances with stars like Foo Fighters and at Glastonbury this year have won him legions of new, younger fans and we all know we’re going to see the courtyard full of the biggest smiles on the night.”

Rick Astley joins Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Jess Glynne, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Tom Odell, Pixies, IDLES, Richard Ashcroft, McFly, Loyle Carner and Status Quo among the headliners for Live at The Piece Hall 2024 – with many more to be announced.

The Halifax show is co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.