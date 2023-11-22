Mint Festival 2024: Leeds music event at Newsam Green Farm announces new dates in big shake up
MiNT Festival will return to Newsam Green Farm, near Temple Newsam, next year and will continue its new two-day format, which was introduced at this year’s event.
In an announcement on Tuesday, organisers confirmed next year’s festival will take place in May, rather than its traditional date in September. The festival will run on Saturday May 4 and Sunday May 5 during the early May Bank Holiday.
The line-up and eight stages are set to be announced in the coming weeks and early subscribers can access tickets for £30 on the Mint Festival website.
This year’s event saw the likes of Jayda G, Pawsa, Enzo Siragusa and Ben Hemsley perform across three stages, with Leeds legend Danny Bond hosting a 360 stage on the Sunday.
The festival was hit with heavy criticism and numerous noise complaints from Leeds residents in September, but organisers were adamant that music noise levels were below the national guidance for outdoor events as they addressed the complaints.