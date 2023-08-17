Mint Festival 2023: New stage hosted by Leeds legend Danny Bond announced for Newsam Green Farm festival
Hosted by Leeds legend and bassline pioneer Danny Bond, the ‘360 arena’ will be the fourth stage at the dance music event, taking place on September 16-17. The arena will be exclusive to Sunday and the line-up includes Luuk Van Djik, Paige Tomlinson, Morgan Seatrea, Kyle Starkey and RK Switch.
Danny Bond will join arena hosts HE.SHE.THEY and Eastenderz on the Sunday, while System will host the Orchard stage on the Saturday. The line-up for the festival at Newsam Green Farm includes dance music heavyweights Ben Hemsley, Skream, Enzo Siragusa, Sosa, PAWSA, Salute and East End Dubs.
Organised by legendary Leeds-based brand MiNT, tickets are still available for the festival. The festival was called off last year on what would have been its 10th anniversary, having been held on the farm in 2021. MiNT’s second festival, Newsam Park, was due to take place this July but was scrapped due to rising economic pressures.