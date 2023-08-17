Hosted by Leeds legend and bassline pioneer Danny Bond, the ‘360 arena’ will be the fourth stage at the dance music event, taking place on September 16-17. The arena will be exclusive to Sunday and the line-up includes Luuk Van Djik, Paige Tomlinson, Morgan Seatrea, Kyle Starkey and RK Switch.

Danny Bond will join arena hosts HE.SHE.THEY and Eastenderz on the Sunday, while System will host the Orchard stage on the Saturday. The line-up for the festival at Newsam Green Farm includes dance music heavyweights Ben Hemsley, Skream, Enzo Siragusa, Sosa, PAWSA, Salute and East End Dubs.