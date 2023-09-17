The first day of Yorkshire’s biggest electronic dance festival was met with numerous noise complaints from Leeds residents.

As Mint Festival returned to Newsam Green for the first time since 2021, with thousands of festival goers gathering for the two day music festival, a number of people have expressed their concerns over noise levels.

One Leeds resident said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “We're now 10 and a half hours into Mint Festival and I can hear the lyrics to the songs, inside my house with the doors and windows closed and the TV on. It's too much. We're not even that close.”

Mint Festival is taking place on September 16-17 at Newsam Green. (Photo by MiNT)

Another told the YEP that Leeds City Council had received “an unprecedented number” of calls about the sound levels after having called the council themselves.

In a statement to the Yorkshire Evening Post, organisers addressed the complaints: “Music noise levels were monitored throughout the event at residential properties by an independent consultant and in response to noise complaints received.

“Music noise levels were below the national guidance provided for outdoor events and in line with those for other outdoor events in Leeds at all times.”