A number of residents have voiced their complaints at the festival saying noise can be heard “from miles away”.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the electronic dance music festival returned to Newsam Green on Saturday (September 16), people living in the area lashed out at what they call “nightmare” levels of bass.

The festival, set to return for day two on Sunday (September 17), describes itself as “Yorkshire’s biggest dance music festival”, and hosts two days of DJs across 6 stages.

Numerous Leeds residents have taken to social media to criticise the electronic dance festival for its sound levels.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren Ballinger, who lives in Rothwell four miles from the festival site, told the YEP the noise was atrocious: " I [could] hear it from my house and from my mum's both four miles away. Just massively loud bass thumping all day long. I thought it was someone on my street having a party but my mum informs me it's the festival!

"I called Leeds City Council's out of hours number at 10.30pm last night to report the noise and [the phone operator] said they had had an unprecedented number of calls about it."

Others took to social media, with Laura Jane Mace saying on X (formerly Twitter): “We're now 10 and a half hours into Mint Festival and I can hear the lyrics to the songs, inside my house with the doors and windows closed and the TV on. It's too much. We're not even that close.”

Another resident, Christopher South, wrote: “I’ve made a complaint to [Mint Festival] and copied in the local MP. I returned from over a 2 week holiday and have jet lag… it’s been a nightmare from the level of noise across LS26. (I love live music- but this is too loud for an outdoor event).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KM joined in saying: “Agree its absolutely ridiculous. I'm about 3 miles away, all windows shut and all I've heard all day is the bass thumping. Someone needs to get down there and pull the plugs out.”

Another X-user, Gavin, said the bass could be heard over their TV as far away as Lofthouse and Thorpe.

The festival was given the go-ahead in January this year after a number of complaints from residents in the area citing fears about “excessive noise, drugs and anti-social behaviour” linked to previous editions of the event.