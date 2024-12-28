With hundreds of gigs taking place, narrowing down the standout moments is no easy task. To celebrate an incredible year in music, we’ve revisited some of our reviews and compiled this list of 15 of the most memorable gigs that defined 2024 in and around Leeds.

What was your favourite show of the year?

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox

1 . Corinne Bailey Rae at The Wardrobe on August 15 Leeds singer Corinne Bailey Rae played a sold-out show at The Wardrobe is August. Giving her a perfect score, our reviewer said the "Put Your Records On" singer had the crowd "in the palm of her hand". | National World Photo Sales

2 . Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds live at The Piece Hall on August 1 Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Bird delivered a setlist starting from the elder brother's newest album and working its way backwards to his very first singing credit in Oasis "Don't Look Back In Anger". Less than a month later, the Britpop band announced their reunion. | Rhodes Media Photo Sales

3 . English Teacher at Leeds Beckett Students' Union on November 16 Leeds locals and winners of the 2024 Mercury Prize was one of the main acts at this year's Live at Leeds festival. The band stole the show with a triumphant but short set proving they are worthy of the coveted award. | Jacob Flannery Photo Sales

4 . Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party at the Brudenell Social Club on July 25 The Gladiator himself played an intimate show in Leeds in the summer. The "surreal" gig saw a mostly Leeds United clad crowd, a Yorkshire Tea wagon handing out free brews, a number of original songs along with star-studded stories recounted by the Australian Oscar winner. | National World Photo Sales

5 . IMG_7118.jpg Idles played a surprise gig at Project House in Leeds with less than 24 hours notice celebrating the release of their fifth album, Tangk. | Idles at Project House on February 22 Photo: National World Photo Sales