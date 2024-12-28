15 of the most memorable gigs in and around Leeds in 2024 - including Yard Act and Liam Gallagher

The year 2024 was an unforgettable one of live music in and around Leeds.

From spectacular festival performances at Leeds Festival and Live at Leeds to intimate, high-energy club shows at The Wardrobe and Brudenell Social Club, the city buzzed with musical magic. Outdoor concerts at venues like Millennium Square at The Piece Hall in Halifax further showcased the region’s ability to host world-class live music events.

With hundreds of gigs taking place, narrowing down the standout moments is no easy task. To celebrate an incredible year in music, we’ve revisited some of our reviews and compiled this list of 15 of the most memorable gigs that defined 2024 in and around Leeds.

What was your favourite show of the year?

1. Corinne Bailey Rae at The Wardrobe on August 15

2. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds live at The Piece Hall on August 1

3. English Teacher at Leeds Beckett Students' Union on November 16

4. Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party at the Brudenell Social Club on July 25

5. IMG_7118.jpg

6. King of Leon at First Direct Arena on June 20

