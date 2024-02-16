Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Such was the case at The Wardrobe in Leeds on Thursday evening as early-noughties discordant troubadours The Libertines took to the compact stage and threw themselves into 2002 single 'Up The Bracket'.

Cue over an hour of hook-filled indie floor fillers and plenty of jumping, sweating and beer dispensing during a jubilant set.

The big name acquisition comes as the celebrated near 500-capacity venue marks its 25th anniversary; a milestone that has also seen them land shows from The Gossip and Declan McKenna.

The Libertines perform at The Wardrobe in Leeds

It was my first time at the venue and I was immediately engrossed by its intimate charm and the predominance given to the stage.

Despite kicking myself for not having made it down sooner, I feel fairly certain I couldn't have got a better introduction.

The Libertines legend was founded on frontmen Pete Doherty and Carl Barât's extraordinary and at-times explosive relationship but also their penchant for perfectly soundtracking raucous evenings in places akin to The Wardrobe with songs from Britain's decaying underbelly.

Having seen the band twice before among huge crowds at festivals after their profile exploded following their acrimonious break-up and Doherty's increasingly documented personal life, I felt somewhat indifferent about seeing them again.

But that all changed when those aforementioned chords kicked in and I was transported to those heady days of teenage abandon.

Having belted back the lyrics amid jostling bodies and joined the others in throwing V signs back at Pete as he sang 'you see these two cold fingers', the tone was thoroughly set.

Soon after comes the equally pulsating 'Vertigo' followed by new offering 'Run, Run, Run'. And while the no-thrills guitar driven track suggests the band won't be venturing out of their comfort zone musically, their clear joy at the crowd's continued enthusiasm indicates they have no qualms keeping their devoted following happy.

'What Became Of The Likely Lads' is another instant highlight and reminder of what made the band special in its heyday.

Singalongs continue as the set eases off with 'What Katie Did' and 'Music When The Lights Go Out', as Pete and Carl exchange jagged guitar lines and share vocals to the audience's delight. Gary Powell's spluttering drumming is also evidenced as the ideal grounding force for the two while even typically stone-like bassist John Powell can't help a big grin.

The main set ends with a jubilant rendition of 'Time For Heroes' wherein the audience almost recaptures its initial frenzy before the band take a breather, during which quotes from The Simpsons are played through the speakers as beads of accumulated perspiration drip from the roof.

The band ends the irreverent break in proceedings to treat the audience to a final flurry of starched numbers that also includes a solo for drummer Gary Powell, whose spluttering drumming is provides an essential bedrock to the pandemonium that set closer and indie staple 'Don't Look Back Into The Sun' inspires.