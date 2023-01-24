Live at Leeds In The Park: 17 new names added to Temple Newsam line-up including DMA's, The Hives and Cavetown
17 new names have been added to the line-up for the 2023 edition of Live at Leeds In The Park.
The festival will be hosted for just the second time on Saturday, May 27 at Temple Newsam. Indie-pop heavyweights Two Door Cinema Club had already been confirmed as the headline act, topping a bill which features The Lathums, Everything Everything and The Big Moon.
Australian three-piece DMA’s have joined the line-up, as have Swedish rockers The Hives and singer-songwriter Cavetown. Liverpool’s Crawlers will be bringing their energetic brand of rock to Temple Newsam and also featured on the bill are Gengahr, Rose Gray and Pillow Queens. Below is the full list of acts who have been added to the Live at Leeds In The Park line-up today (January 24).
- DMA’s
- The Hives
- Cavetown
- Crawlers
- Gengahr
- Bully
- Rose Gray
- Opus Kink
- Pillow Queens
- DEADLETTER
- Priestgate
- Ellur
- Afflecks Palace
- Skinny Living
- Modernlove
- Sir Chloe
- Ber
Live at Leeds now has two forms, as it is still operating the traditional ‘In The City’ festival that hosts emerging artists at various venues across the city. ‘In The Park’ debuted last year and its line-up featured the likes of Bombay Bicycle Club, The Vaccines and Arlo Parks. Hometown heroes The Pigeon Detectives and fast-rising Scottish rockers The Snuts were also on the bill. Tickets for the 2023 edition of Live at Leeds In The Park are available now on the Live at Leeds website.