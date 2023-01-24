The festival will be hosted for just the second time on Saturday, May 27 at Temple Newsam. Indie-pop heavyweights Two Door Cinema Club had already been confirmed as the headline act, topping a bill which features The Lathums, Everything Everything and The Big Moon.

Australian three-piece DMA’s have joined the line-up, as have Swedish rockers The Hives and singer-songwriter Cavetown. Liverpool’s Crawlers will be bringing their energetic brand of rock to Temple Newsam and also featured on the bill are Gengahr, Rose Gray and Pillow Queens. Below is the full list of acts who have been added to the Live at Leeds In The Park line-up today (January 24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

- DMA’s

The festival will be hosted for the second time on Saturday, May 27. Image: Mark Bickerdike Photography

- The Hives

- Cavetown

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Crawlers

- Gengahr

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Bully

- Rose Gray

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Opus Kink

- Pillow Queens

Advertisement Hide Ad

- DEADLETTER

- Priestgate

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Ellur

- Afflecks Palace

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Skinny Living

- Modernlove

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Sir Chloe

- Ber

Advertisement Hide Ad