The festival welcomed the likes of Bombay Bicycle Club and The Vaccines to its stages, as well as a host of up-and-coming musicians.

Live at Leeds began as a multi-venue festival in 2007 and has brought household names and emerging talent to Leeds every year since, with the exception of 2020.

2022 marks the first year in which Live at Leeds will put on two events - with Saturday's event moving away from the multi-venue format.

Here are 15 of the best pictures from the day, taken by photographer Mark Bickerdike.

1. Crowds enjoy the music at the brand new festival Live at Leeds: In The Park Photo: Mark Bickerdike

2. Thousands of people flocked to Temple Newsam for the one-day music, the first time Live At Leeds have put on two events in a year Photo: Mark Bickerdike

3. It was a chilly day in Leeds, but that didn't stop these festivalgoers from enjoying an ice cream Photo: Mark Bickerdike

4. A cautionary tale - just because your friend can leap over a wheelie bin, it doesn't mean you can... Photo: Mark Bickerdike