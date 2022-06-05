The festival welcomed the likes of Bombay Bicycle Club and The Vaccines to its stages, as well as a host of up-and-coming musicians.
Live at Leeds began as a multi-venue festival in 2007 and has brought household names and emerging talent to Leeds every year since, with the exception of 2020.
2022 marks the first year in which Live at Leeds will put on two events - with Saturday's event moving away from the multi-venue format.
Here are 15 of the best pictures from the day, taken by photographer Mark Bickerdike.
Page 1 of 4