Bands and acts played in 16 venues across the city, including the Belgrave Music Hall, Brudenell Social Club and Hyde Park Book Club.

This year’s headliners were Pale Waves, who topped the bill at the O2 Academy just months after playing the main stage at Leeds Festival 2022.

Other names to grace the stages around the city included White Lies, Sundara Karma, Working Men’s Club, Sea Power, Gruff Rhys and Warmduscher.

Originating in 2007, Live at Leeds has played host to several high profile acts, such as Ed Sheeran, George Ezra, Sam Fender and Amy Winehouse.

The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to fears surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic - however, it made its return the following year in 2021.

Check out these 19 pictures from venues across the city:

1. Live At Leeds Headliners Pale Waves on stage at The O2 Academy.

2. Live at Leeds in the City 2022 CVC on stage at The Key Club.

3. Live at Leeds in the City 2022 Lovejoy on stage at Beckett University.

4. Live at Leeds in the City 2022 Pale Waves on stage at The O2 Academy.