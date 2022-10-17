Live At Leeds In The City: 19 pictures from a memorable day of music as Pale Waves, White Lies and Sundara Karma headline
The city was alive with music on Saturday as venues across Leeds hosted over 100 musical acts as part of Live At Leeds In The City.
Bands and acts played in 16 venues across the city, including the Belgrave Music Hall, Brudenell Social Club and Hyde Park Book Club.
This year’s headliners were Pale Waves, who topped the bill at the O2 Academy just months after playing the main stage at Leeds Festival 2022.
Other names to grace the stages around the city included White Lies, Sundara Karma, Working Men’s Club, Sea Power, Gruff Rhys and Warmduscher.
Originating in 2007, Live at Leeds has played host to several high profile acts, such as Ed Sheeran, George Ezra, Sam Fender and Amy Winehouse.
The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to fears surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic - however, it made its return the following year in 2021.
Check out these 19 pictures from venues across the city: