Two Door Cinema Club are performing at Live At Leeds for the first time in May

Following a huge turnout at its event earlier this month, award-winning music festival Live At Leeds: In The Park has announced its return to Temple Newsam in May next year, along with the first wave of acts.

Originating in 2007, Live at Leeds has played host to several high profile acts such as Ed Sheeran, George Ezra, and Amy Winehouse, with the latest headliner being Pale Waves, a marquee band from Manchester. This time around, organisers Live At Leeds: In The Park promise that it will return ‘bigger and better’.

Announcing the line-up, Festival Promoter Joe Hubbard said they will be bringing festival headliners such as Two Door Cinema Club alongside “some of the best in modern indie/alternative music.”

He said: “It’s going to be an unforgettable day and the perfect summer party not only full of singalongs left, right and centre but also loads of opportunities to discover your next favourite artist. It’s what we do best at Live At Leeds and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back for an even bigger and even better Live At Leeds: In The Park in May. Catch ya down the front!”

Renowned for being a ‘festival band’, the Northern Irish musicians will be bringing with indie bangers from early years singles such as ‘Undercover Martyn’, ‘Something Good Can Work’ and ‘What You Know’. Speaking about their headline show at Live At Leeds: In The Park, Two Door Cinema Club said: "Excited to say we’ll be coming to Live At Leeds in the park next year for the first time! Yoooooooooooorkshire!"

First wave for Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023

The Lathums

Everything Everything

The Big Moon

Black Honey

CMAT

The Beths

Lime Cordiale

Brooke Combe

Lapsley

Prima Queen

Dolores Forever

Low Hummer

Panic Shack

Psymon Spine

Enola Gay

When is Live at Leeds: In The Park 2023

Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023 will return to Temple Newsam Park in Leeds on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

How to get tickets for Live at Leeds: In The Park 2023