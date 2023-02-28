News you can trust since 1890
Leeds gigs: Every gig coming to the First Direct Arena and O2 Academy in March including Snoop Dogg, George Ezra and Suede

The vast swathes of music lovers residing in Leeds ensure the city is a common tour destination for bands and solo artists alike.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
2 hours ago

Household names are regularly attracted to the First Direct Arena and O2 Academy Leeds and various tastes are catered for by the March schedules of both venues. This year, the First Direct Arena has already hosted the likes of The 1975 and Florence + The Machine this year, meanwhile stars such as Carly Rae Jepsen and Cavetown have taken to the stage at the O2 Academy.

If you are looking to lengthen your list of upcoming gigs, have a look through our gallery comprised of every gig being hosted at the First Direct Arena or O2 Academy in February. Tickets for shows at the First Direct Arena and O2 Academy Leeds can be secured via their respective websites.

1. Crucast

An indoor festival featuring the likes of Skepsis and Darkzy will be coming to the O2 Academy on March 3.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

2. King King

Blues rock band King King will be taking to the stage at the O2 Academy on March 4 - and Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze (pictured) will be the special guest.

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Coachella

3. Bullet for My Valentine

Bullet for My Valentine will be bringing their live show to the O2 Academy on March 6.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

4. Chris Moyles 90s Hangover

Leeds' very own Chris Moyles (left) will be playing all the biggest tunes and hits from the 1990s at the O2 Academy on March 10.

Photo: Steve Riding

