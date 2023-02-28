Leeds gigs: Every gig coming to the First Direct Arena and O2 Academy in March including Snoop Dogg, George Ezra and Suede
The vast swathes of music lovers residing in Leeds ensure the city is a common tour destination for bands and solo artists alike.
Household names are regularly attracted to the First Direct Arena and O2 Academy Leeds and various tastes are catered for by the March schedules of both venues. This year, the First Direct Arena has already hosted the likes of The 1975 and Florence + The Machine this year, meanwhile stars such as Carly Rae Jepsen and Cavetown have taken to the stage at the O2 Academy.
If you are looking to lengthen your list of upcoming gigs, have a look through our gallery comprised of every gig being hosted at the First Direct Arena or O2 Academy in February. Tickets for shows at the First Direct Arena and O2 Academy Leeds can be secured via their respective websites.