Florence and the Machine at Leeds First Direct Arena - door opening times, banned items & last minute tickets
Florence and the Machine are performing at Leeds First Direct Arena this weekend - here’s everything you need to know
Florence and the Machine are set to perform at Leeds First Direct Arena this weekend after postponing the concert last year. The indie band was due to perform in Leeds in November but Florence Welch, who heads the band broke her foot while performing at her London O2 gig.
The accident meant that the band had to postpone all remaining shows until 2023. Florence and the machine are now due to perform at Leeds First Direct Arena on February 4.
Florence Welch posted a series of photos on her Instagram account ahead of her return to the stage. She wrote: “COMING BACK BIGGER, BADDER, AND EVEN SADDER IN 2023 👹” and “Uk and Ireland’s tour starts again in two weeks what’s everybody wearing 🎀x.”
Here’s everything you need to know about the Florence and the Machine concert in Leeds this weekend
Door opening times for Florence and the Machine
Florence and the Machine concert is due to start at 7:30 pm, but doors open slightly earlier at 6 pm.
Prohibited Items at First Direct Arena
The following items are not permitted into the arena as well as anything else that staff deem to ruin the enjoyment or viewing experience of others;
- Backpacks, holdalls, luggage, oversized bags, cushions and any bag larger than an A3 piece of paper (approx 35cm(W)x40cm(H)x19cm(D))
- Glass, cans, aluminium bottles or thermoses of any kind including liquid products can be consumed.
- Flammable liquids in any container
- Laser pens/pointers
- Video cameras and professional cameras
- Laptop computers, iPads, Go Pro or tablets with filming and recording capabilities
- Large/golf umbrellas
- Knives or weapons of any kind
- Illegal drugs or substances
- Alcoholic beverages
- Signs, banners or flags on poles, staffs or selfie sticks
- Animals (except service animals to aid persons with disabilities)
- Air horns, Whistles, Cowbells or other noise-making distractions
- Projectiles (Frisbees, beach balls, footballs etc)
- Aerosol cans (hairspray, deodorant etc )
- Fireworks, confetti or glitter bombs or sprays
- Balloons
- Use of wheeled footwear, skateboards
- Food
- Masks and Helmets
- Large studs and chains
- Anything else which we deem to ruin the enjoyment or viewing experience of others.
Last-minute tickets
