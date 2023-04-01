News you can trust since 1890
Leeds gigs: Every gig coming to the First Direct Arena and O2 Academy in April including George Ezra and Mimi Webb

The vast swathes of music lovers residing in Leeds ensure the city is a common tour destination for bands and solo artists alike.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

Household names are regularly attracted to the First Direct Arena and O2 Academy Leeds and various tastes are catered for by the April schedules of both venues. This year, the First Direct Arena has already hosted the likes of The 1975 and Snoop Dogg, meanwhile stars such as Carly Rae Jepsen and Young Fathers have taken to the stage at the O2 Academy.

If you are looking to lengthen your list of upcoming gigs, have a look through our gallery comprised of every gig being hosted at the First Direct Arena or O2 Academy in February. Tickets for shows at the First Direct Arena and O2 Academy Leeds can be secured via their respective websites.

This First Direct Arena show was due to take place on March 16 but was cancelled after the singer-songwriter was diagnosed with acute vertigo. However, a new date of April 5 has been set.

1. George Ezra

This First Direct Arena show was due to take place on March 16 but was cancelled after the singer-songwriter was diagnosed with acute vertigo. However, a new date of April 5 has been set. Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images

Electronic duo Orbital will be performing at the O2 Academy on April 5.

2. Orbital

Electronic duo Orbital will be performing at the O2 Academy on April 5. Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Indie icons Inspiral Carpets will be stopping off at the O2 Academy on April 8.

3. Inspiral Carpets

Indie icons Inspiral Carpets will be stopping off at the O2 Academy on April 8. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Irish sensation Dermot Kennedy will be taking to the stage at the First Direct Arena on April 10.

4. Dermot Kennedy

Irish sensation Dermot Kennedy will be taking to the stage at the First Direct Arena on April 10. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images for Bauer

