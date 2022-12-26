There is plenty to look forward to at the First Direct Arena in 2023.
From high profile comedians to show-stopping singers and bands, there is plenty to look forward to at Leeds’s First Direct Arena next year.
Here are 11 of the best acts coming to the venue in 2023.
1. Lewis Capaldi
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi returns to the First Direct Arena on 14 January 2023.
Photo: Luke Walker
2. Peter Kay
Award-winning Yorkshire comedian Peter Kay heads to the First Direct Arena on 20 January 2023 for his return to stand-up comedy after a decade-long hiatus.
Photo: Stuart C. Wilson
3. The 1975
Known for their innovative synth-laden pop-rock, The 1975 heads to the First Direct Arena on 23 January 2023 after topping the charts in 2022.
Photo: Jason Koerner
4. Florence and the Machine
Pop sensation Florence and the Machine plays her rescheduled date at the First Direct Arena on 4 February 2023. Florence’s chosen charity partner for this tour is Choose Love whereby £1 from every ticket sold on this tour will be donated to them.
Photo: Theo Wargo