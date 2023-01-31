Household names are regularly attracted to the First Direct Arena and O2 Academy Leeds and various tastes are catered for by the February schedules of both venues. In 2022, the First Direct Arena hosted global stars such as Little Mix , Biffy Clyro and The Cure , meanwhile the O2 Academy welcomed stars such as The Kooks , Bloc Party and Holly Humberstone.

If you are looking to lengthen your list of upcoming gigs, have a look through our gallery comprised of every gig being hosted at the First Direct Arena or O2 Academy in February. Tickets for shows at the First Direct Arena and O2 Academy Leeds can be secured on their respective websites.