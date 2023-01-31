News you can trust since 1890
Leeds gigs: Every gig coming to the First Direct Arena and O2 Academy in February including Florence and The Machine and Carly Rae Jepsen

The vast swathes of music lovers residing in Leeds ensure the city is a common tour destination for musicians and comedians alike.

By Tom Coates
2 minutes ago

Household names are regularly attracted to the First Direct Arena and O2 Academy Leeds and various tastes are catered for by the February schedules of both venues. In 2022, the First Direct Arena hosted global stars such as Little Mix, Biffy Clyro and The Cure, meanwhile the O2 Academy welcomed stars such as The Kooks, Bloc Party and Holly Humberstone.

If you are looking to lengthen your list of upcoming gigs, have a look through our gallery comprised of every gig being hosted at the First Direct Arena or O2 Academy in February. Tickets for shows at the First Direct Arena and O2 Academy Leeds can be secured on their respective websites.

1. Black Stone Cherry & The Darkness

The Darkness have teamed up with American rockers Black Stone Cherry for a co-headline tour that stops off at the First Direct Arena on February 3.

Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images

2. Florence + The Machine

Florence + The Machine's rescheduled First Direct Arena show will take place on February 4.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

3. The Rock Orchestra By Candelight

The orchestra will perform hits by the likes of Rage Against The Machine (pictured) at the O2 Academy on February 5.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

4. Carly Rae Jepsen

Pop sensation Carly Rae Jepsen will be performing at the O2 Academy on February 7.

Photo: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

