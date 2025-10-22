With names including Lewis Capaldi and Pitbull some of the first acts to take advantage of the new capacity rules, it led us to ask our readers about some of their favourite concerts that have passed through our city over the years. More importantly than that, we also asked them how much it cost to see the likes of Madonna, U2 and The Rolling Stones ‘back in the day’.
We looked over your comments on Facebook and pulled 11 concerts that were frequently mentioned as some of your fondest gig-going moments, coupled with the prices it cost you to attend.
Were you at any of these shows yourself, and how much did you spend to see some of music’s finest in Leeds?
1. Deep Purple (1970s)
Back in the early days of rock, seeing a band like Deep Purple in Leeds was astonishingly cheap. Commenter Andy Holohan recalled paying just 2/6 (two shillings and sixpence), which converts to roughly 13p in modern, decimal currency! | Anwar Hussein/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
2. Queen - supporting Mott the Hoople (1973)
One of the most valuable tickets mentioned was for Mott the Hoople at Leeds Town Hall, where commenter Paul Greenwood paid a mere 80p. Even better, that price was your entry to see the support band: Queen! A true historical bargain, proving that even rock legends started on the cheap. | YEP
3. U2, Madness, The Specials, & B52s (1981)
Paul Babs Hind dropped an unbelievable memory: "U2/Madness/Specials/B52s all at the F Club (Brannigans) 1981...all 50p." Four major gigs for just 50p each is an astonishing bargain, even for 1981. It stands as a testament to the vibrant and highly accessible early New Wave and post-punk scene in Leeds. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers
4. Rolling Stones (Roundhay Park, 1982)
In the early '80s, seeing the Stones was remarkably cheap. Fans recalled prices that averaged out to around £6.67, with Mags Bamford specifically stating: "Rolling Stones. £5 - 1982." It’s hard to imagine catching one of the biggest rock bands in the world at Roundhay Park for the price of a coffee today. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers
5. AC/DC (Queens Hall, 1982)
Hard rock fans were also getting great value, as Tim Wilkinson recalled: "Queens Hall £5.30 to see AC/DC and Y&T." This ticket price for a major international rock band in a UK venue shows that £5 was a key price point for a legendary night out in Leeds. | YEP
6. Whitesnake and Samson (Queens Hall, 1982)
Just two months later, another hard rock line-up at Queens Hall was available for a similar low price. Tim Wilkinson recalled paying "a fiver to see Whitesnake and Samson." This consistent £5 price point proves that rock royalty was highly accessible in the city in the early 80s. | kpa/United Archives via Getty Images