Grammy-winner Pitbull has been announced as the second headliner for the brand new Roundhay Festival in Leeds in 2026.

The ‘American Express presents Roundhay Festival’ will debut in June next year. Pitbull will take to the stage on Friday July 3 at the new festival. Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday 8 October. He will be supported by Kesha and other artists.

Lewis Capaldi has already been announced as the headliner for Saturday 4 July, with more artists across multiple stages to be announced.

The international superstar Pitbull has sold more than 25 million studio albums and has more than 60 million monthly listeners on streaming platforms. He has worked with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Christina Aguilera to Usher. With mega hits including ‘Don’t Stop the Party’, ‘Timber’, ‘Hotel Room Service’, ‘Time of Our Lives’, ‘Give Me Everything’, ‘Fireball’ and ‘Get On The Floor’ the Grammy Award winner has secured his place as not only one of the pre-eminent figures in Latin music and hip hop but as one of the biggest names in the pop world.

Pitbull’s 15-date sold-out ‘Party After Dark’ European tour in June, including two shows at the O2 arena, saw thousands of bald cap adorning fans gathered at arenas across the globe.

Kesha burst onto the scene with her record-breaking debut single TiK ToK, which became one of the best-selling digital singles of all time. She quickly followed it with global anthems like We R Who We R and Die Young, cementing her place as one of the defining pop voices of the 2010s. Alongside her own hits, she also topped charts worldwide with the Pitbull collaboration Timber, and first came to prominence after featuring on Flo Rida’s No.1 smash Right Round.

Roundhay Park is steeped in music history, having hosted legendary performances from the likes of Madonna, the Rolling Stones and, more recently, Ed Sheeran. Next year it will host live music from some of the world’s biggest stars, as well as a midweek programme of free activities.

Launched in collaboration with Leeds City Council, Roundhay Festival promises substantial benefits to the local area, including increased economic activity. Following the success of AEG’s other festivals, Roundhay will engage local suppliers, employ local staff, and boost spending on accommodation, food and entertainment. The festival’s midweek programme of free-to-access activities for all ages will also offer high-quality arts, culture and wellbeing activities, providing a platform for local talent and encouraging continuous use of the park during the summer.

Roundhay Festival is committed to a sustainable future for live music. From powering the festival responsibly to managing waste and partnering with local food vendors, sustainability will underpin every decision. The festival will continually refine its policies to minimise environmental impact while maximising benefits for the local community.

Roundhay Park, one of Europe’s largest city parks, spans over 700 acres of lakes, woodlands, formal gardens, playgrounds and the Tropical World visitor attraction. Legendary acts that have performed at the park include The Rolling Stones (1982), Genesis (1987), Madonna (1987), Michael Jackson (1988), U2 (1997) and Ed Sheeran (2019). Roundhay Festival will showcase unforgettable performances in Leeds next summer.

AEG Presents, the organisers of London’s flagship festival BST Hyde Park, is bringing premium festival experiences, next-level production and world-class performances to Leeds. Renowned for its high-quality fan experience, BST Hyde Park has offered once-in-a-lifetime concerts since 2013. The award-winning festival’s attention to detail in event production has built its reputation as a top-tier music event.

Tickets timeline:

Amex presale begins - Friday 3 October, 10am

Artist presale begins - Monday 6 October, 10am

Roundhay presale begins - Monday 6 October, 10am

General on sale - Wednesday 8 October, 10am