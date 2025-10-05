Leeds has issued a firm message to Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi after his cheeky rant on national television over ticket sales for his Roundhay Festival date next year.

The superstar Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi issued a tongue in cheek message to Leeds on Friday night over sales of his tickets for next year’s new music festival in the city.

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show and in a clip that has since been circulated on social media by the star, he commented on the sales of tickets at the festival and said: “Leeds, what the f*** are you playing at?”

It came as the singer looked at the dates of his latest tour with Graham Norton and noted how many had said sold out or new date. Yet there was a blank space next to the Leeds date.

Dozens of readers took to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Facebook page to express their views when we asked them what they thought to the singer’s rant - including the message “We don’t hate you”.

There were plenty of messages in support for the Scottish singer.

Angie Rae said: “I’ve got tickets and travelling from Scotland.”

Bryan Craven added: “We live in Leeds and have bought our tickets. Just hoping somebody somewhere is going to sort out public transport to and from the park. “

More than 120,000 fans were at Roundhay Park that day for the final concert of a 32 date tour for the Rolling Stones in 1982 which included Gothenburg, Paris, Munich and Wembley. | YPN

Paul Richard said: “Its a festival and he’s not the only headline so he just needs to be patient. People might be waiting for more of the line up to be announced. “

Andrew Fairburn said: “This is why Leeds residents were disappointed with the current arena in the city centre as its too small. 14,000 seats isn’t enough. Lewis is the modern day Robbie Williams.

“He’d sell out Knebworth if given a chance. He is so well admired. Should be playing Elland Road in Leeds instead but the footy season in full flight.”

Meanwhile Sean Mullins added: “We don’t hate him, he’s just not my bag and from the others previously announced they’re not a patch on previous headliners from the 80s. Then again that was the best decade for music.”

The festival, which announced Pitbull and Kesha would also be headlining this week. is set to re-establish the 700-acre park as a site for live concerts after historic gigs in decades gone by from the likes of The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna and Michael Jackson.

Organisers AEG Presents, who also run London’s flagship festival BST Hyde Park, have organised the event in collaboration with the city council and promised “substantial benefits” to the local economy.

Capaldi shot to stardom in 2019 with the release of his debut album ‘Divinely Inspired To A Hellish Extent’ before taking a hiatus in 2023 in the wake of his sophomore record.