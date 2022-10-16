Leeds 2023 is giving everyone the chance to claim two tickets to The Awakening on Saturday January 7. The special, one-off live show at Headingley Stadium will feature hosts Gabby Logan and Sanchez Payne, singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae, Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, CBeebies presenter George Webster, rapper Graft, percussion maestro Inder Goldfinger and more.

As the chef behind fine-dining restaurant HOME, gastropub Owl and bakehouse and restaurant CORA, it should come as no surprise that Liz has submitted a picture one of her favourite dishes as her entry into the ticket ballot.

She said: “Leeds is always a great inspiration, and I’m a very keen Leeds United Fan. One of the dishes inspired by Leeds was the mural we can see from the HOME restaurant windows called You and Me by Anthony Burrill. It inspired the petit four dish YOU and ME – chocolate, black sesame and passion fruit.”

Chef Liz Cottam is encouraging people in the city to enter Leeds 2023's ticket ballot. Picture: Simon Hulme

For your chance to be one of the 15,000 people in the crowd for the opening show, simply release your inner artist and submit a piece of creativity to the ticket ballot.

Master of papier mache? You’re in. TikTok dance fanatic? Shake what you’ve got. Paint splashes, doodles, portraits made of pasta, Lego sculptures, bus stop raps, and cakes; photographs, videos and audio recordings of anything and everything can be submitted to The Awakening ticket ballot.

The ticket ballot submissions are less about the final product and more about creating something that speaks to you as an individual.

Entries must be submitted by Friday November 25, when up to 7,500 pieces of art will be selected at random to receive a pair of free tickets to a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Chef Liz Cottam took inspiration for this dish from a mural near her HOME restaurant.

How to submit your entry

There are two ways to submit your ballot – digitally and physically. As a starting point, use the blank back page on the four-page eMag, which you can print off or download: CLICK HERE.

Unleash your creativity on the page, take a photo and scan the QR code on the page to submit. Photo, video or audio artwork files can be submit at www.leeds2023.co.uk

If digital isn’t your thing, you can submit by posting a physical artwork in one of the LEEDS 2023 yellow art boxes located in the following places:

The view from the restaurant that inspired the dish.

- The Old Fire Station, Gipton

- Middleton Health for All

- Voluntary Action Leeds

- NewWortley Community Centre

- Armley Library

- Reginald Centre

- Hamara

- Bramley Baths

- Kirkgate Market

- Leeds Beckett University, Headingley Campus

- Leeds Beckett University, City Centre Campus.

Grab a flyer from one of these sites, get imaginative with the space and fill in your personal details on the back to ensure you’ve a chance to get two tickets.