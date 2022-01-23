Leeds HOME chef to appear appear on the latest series of Great British Menu

Co-owner and head chef at HOME in Leeds, Liz will be representing Yorkshire and the North East in the regional heats, as the chefs compete to cook the best dishes celebrating the last 100 years of British broadcasting.

The former Masterchef semi-finalist received praise during lockdown as the pub launched delivery boxes.

The Owl @ Home boxes of restaurant-quality food, complete with tips from co-owner Mark Owens on how to plate the food, were a great success.

"The boxes opened us up to a new market of people who hadn’t been to us before," the chef patron told the YEP. "It was a necessity to stay alive, but it had the great benefit of showing people what we could do."

Alongside her appearance on Great British Menu, Liz alongside Mark are busy planning a restaurant move across to a new venue in Kirkgate, which will be announced later this year.

Confirming her appearance on the long running show HOME said in statement.

"The theme which is 'celebrating the last 100 years of British Broadcasting' really caught her imagination and allowed her to get very creative with her dishes. We are very excited to see how she gets on.

"The dishes will be appearing on the menu alongside many more dishes that we have been developing and we are holding a very special event where you get the chance to sample them."

HOME are also planning a secret dining event which will allow customers to taste the dishes from the show, as well as others that she has created following an inspiration trip to Scotland.

The event, which is to be held on on February 23, will be a ten course menu with matching wines hosted by Elizabeth herself, and costs £110.

It's the latest in a number of exciting new ventures for the fine-dining restaurant, based at Leeds Dock, which is also opening for Friday lunch from March 6.