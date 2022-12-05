While performers due to feature in The Awakening are busy rehearsing for the free concert on Saturday January 7, organisers are preparing to announce the results of a unique ballot that gave people the chance to win tickets by submitting their own piece of creativity. It is understood that everyone who entered will receive an email this week confirming whether they have been successful.

Hosted by broadcasters Gabby Logan and Sanchez Payne, The Awakening will feature performances and appearances from the likes of global star Corinne Bailey Rae, Poet Laureate Simon Armitage and TV presenter George Webster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other acts confirmed for the show include The Orchestra and Chorus of Opera North, rapper Graft, percussion maestro Inder Goldfinger, rap and RnB artist Ntantu and spoken word artist Testament. Carnival costume designer Hughbon Condor, Paralympic athlete Kadeena Cox, live six-piece Hope & Social, and rock band Solar Jets also joined the line-up last month.

Christella Litras, left, and Ntantu recording his track for the Leeds 2023 opening show The Awakening. Picture: Steve Riding

The full details of the performances are being kept under wraps until the night, but Ntantu and a 20-piece Gospel choir have been working at Eiger Studios in Leeds to get ready for the opening event.

There has been so much demand from families to watch the show together that organisers have increased the ticket allocations for successful entries from two seats to four. An options for larger groups of up to 50 was also opened up to give whole school classes, Scout troupes and other groups the chance to watch the spectacular show together.

Advertisement Hide Ad