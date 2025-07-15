Irish rap group Kneecap have announced an upcoming concert in Leeds as part of their “biggest run of shows ever”, just weeks after their hotly debated Glastonbury appearance.

The Belfast trio, who have attracted headlines this year for their public opposition to the conflict in Gaza, will perform at the O2 Academy on Thursday, November 20.

In May, group member Liam Og O hAnnaidh - stage name Mo Chara - was charged with a terrorism offence in relation to displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, during a gig in November 2024. He is next due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 20.

Irish rap trio Kneecap have announced an upcoming show at the O2 Academy in Leeds. | Getty Images

The group say their actions during gigs had been taken out of context.

It comes after the band previously performed twice in the city during the last 12 months at The Irish Centre, on York Road, and at Leeds Festival 2024.

Announcing the concert, the Brudenell Social Club said: “Need we say anymore? This is going to be one hell of a show.”

The group has announced 10 new shows across the country throughout November that will commence following a headline performance at Wembley Arena in September.

Tickets will be available on presale tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10am before going on general sale at 10am on Friday.