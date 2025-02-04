A new 400-capacity dedicated comedy venue is opening in Leeds this spring.

Located on Albion Street, The Glee will be the sixth venue for the popular independent UK brand, featuring a weekly line up of comedy, live music, and various entertainment events.

Since its inception 30 years ago, The Glee has established itself as one of the leading operators of comedy venues in the UK.

It is renowned for hosting quality live comedy featuring big names such as Peter Kay, Michael McIntyre, Jo Brand, Lee Evans, Sarah Millican, Joe Lycett, and Jack Whitehall.

Comedy is performed alongside live music, cabaret and other special events, having previously hosted musical guests such as Adele and Mumford & Sons.

Work is currently underway to transform the new unit with a purpose-built interior.

Features will include reserved theatre-style seating with great stage views, along with lighting and acoustics aimed at creating a "fantastic atmosphere and entertainment experience".

Laughs will be served alongside an extensive food and drink menu with bar classics such as burgers, sourdough pizzas and nachos which can be washed down with cocktail pitchers, beer buckets and a selection of wines.

The Glee will also offer weekly food deals and pre-order service as well as the option of large group bookings with custom-made packages and special deals for students.

The Glee founder Mark Tughan said: “It’s no secret that Yorkshire folk like a good laugh and Leeds is a city we’ve long been looking at as a location to further expand The Glee brand, so we are really excited to make this announcement.

“We’ve got some incredible acts lined up and will also be providing a platform for local performers too with plenty of homegrown Yorkshire talent on the bill.

"Our fit-out is progressing well and we can’t wait to open the doors to the new venue and welcome customers to The Glee experience.”

The Glee is set to open on Albion Street in Leeds City Centre this spring, with details of the opening weekend line-up coming soon.