The Glee Club applied to open until 3am at its new venue on Albion Street, Leeds.

Acts like Joe Lycett and Michael McIntyre are among those performing for the Glee Club, which already has venues in Birmingham, Glasgow and Nottingham.

An application for a premises licence was submitted to Leeds City Council by Comic Enterprises Ltd.

The council’s licensing sub-committee heard there had been nine letters of objection from nearby householders.

Chris Rees-Gay, representing the applicant, said a meeting had been held with people living nearby and a specialist noise assessment carried out.

He told the hearing on Tuesday: “If granted, this would be Leeds’ only dedicated comedy club, a cultural benefit to the city.

“They are an industry leader and an award-winning operator.”

The licence allows for the sale of alcohol between 10am and 3am at the new venue, which was formerly a Jongleurs comedy club.

The licence application said: “The Glee Clubs are a group of live comedy, music and special events venues.

“They are the home of stand-up comedy, with regular mixed-bill weekend shows and big names on tour with their solo shows.

“They also host inspiring music gigs, spoken word, talks and cabaret and burlesque shows.”

There were previous complaints over loud music when the venue was Jongleurs, a report to the meeting said.

But an impact assessment carried out with the council’s environmental health team found that noise would not be audible above the club or outside nearby flats.

The Glee Club opened its first venue in 1994 in Birmingham. At the time it was the first purpose-built comedy club outside London.