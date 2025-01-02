Some of the biggest names in comedy are due to perform in the city this coming year, with shows at the first direct arena, Grand Theatre and City Varieties Music Hall all set to amuse.
Among those stopping by are big names in the likes of Ricky Gervais and Peter Kay and up-and-coming stars aplenty.
The below gallery features a selection of 19 names set to perform in the city over the coming year.
1. Ed Byrne
Irish comedian Ed Byrne will bring his 'Tragedy Plus Time' show to the City Varieties Music Hall on January 25 | Submitted Photo: Submitted
2. Jenny Eclair
Jenny Eclair is coming to City Varieties Music Hall on January 31 with her autobiographical show, Jokes, Jokes, Jokes, Live! | Third party Photo: Third party
3. Al Murray
'The Pub Landlord' Al Murray brings his 'Guv Island' show to Leeds Grand Theatre on March 2. The billing reads: "Standing up so you don’t have to take it lying down anymore, the Pub Landlord is back to make sense of the questions you probably already had the answers to." | PA
4. Peter Kay
Iconic Bolton stand-up Peter Kay will perform three shows at the first direct arena in 2025 as part of his ongoing comeback tour - on March 7 and 8 and then later in the year on November 7. | Press Association Images/Press Association Images
5. David O'Doherty
Award-winning Irish comic David O'Doherty brings his 'Tiny Piano Man' show to the City Varieties Music Hall on February 2. Expect 'a new pageant of laughter, song and occasionally getting up from a chair' from the 8 Out Of 10 Cats star. | PA
6. Omid Djalili
Persian comedy powerhouse Omid Djalili performs his critically acclaimed new show Namaste at Leeds Grand Theatre on February 23. The cirtically-acclaimed show sees him 'unleash a torrent of comedic vitriol upon the current state of this dangerously messed up planet'. | PA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.