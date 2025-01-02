19 stand-up comedy shows coming to Leeds in 2025 including Peter Kay, Ricky Gervais and Harry Hill

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 2nd Jan 2025

Everyone could do with a laugh, and these comedians are set to provide just that when they perform in Leeds this year.

Some of the biggest names in comedy are due to perform in the city this coming year, with shows at the first direct arena, Grand Theatre and City Varieties Music Hall all set to amuse.

Among those stopping by are big names in the likes of Ricky Gervais and Peter Kay and up-and-coming stars aplenty.

The below gallery features a selection of 19 names set to perform in the city over the coming year.

Irish comedian Ed Byrne will bring his 'Tragedy Plus Time' show to the City Varieties Music Hall on January 25

1. Ed Byrne

Irish comedian Ed Byrne will bring his 'Tragedy Plus Time' show to the City Varieties Music Hall on January 25 | Submitted Photo: Submitted

Jenny Eclair is coming to City Varieties Music Hall on January 31 with her autobiographical show, Jokes, Jokes, Jokes, Live!

2. Jenny Eclair

Jenny Eclair is coming to City Varieties Music Hall on January 31 with her autobiographical show, Jokes, Jokes, Jokes, Live! | Third party Photo: Third party

'The Pub Landlord' Al Murray brings his 'Guv Island' show to Leeds Grand Theatre on March 2. The billing reads: "Standing up so you don’t have to take it lying down anymore, the Pub Landlord is back to make sense of the questions you probably already had the answers to."

3. Al Murray

'The Pub Landlord' Al Murray brings his 'Guv Island' show to Leeds Grand Theatre on March 2. The billing reads: "Standing up so you don’t have to take it lying down anymore, the Pub Landlord is back to make sense of the questions you probably already had the answers to." | PA

Iconic Bolton stand-up Peter Kay will perform three shows at the first direct arena in 2025 as part of his ongoing comeback tour - on March 7 and 8 and then later in the year on November 7.

4. Peter Kay

Iconic Bolton stand-up Peter Kay will perform three shows at the first direct arena in 2025 as part of his ongoing comeback tour - on March 7 and 8 and then later in the year on November 7. | Press Association Images/Press Association Images

Award-winning Irish comic David O'Doherty brings his 'Tiny Piano Man' show to the City Varieties Music Hall on February 2. Expect 'a new pageant of laughter, song and occasionally getting up from a chair' from the 8 Out Of 10 Cats star.

5. David O'Doherty

Award-winning Irish comic David O'Doherty brings his 'Tiny Piano Man' show to the City Varieties Music Hall on February 2. Expect 'a new pageant of laughter, song and occasionally getting up from a chair' from the 8 Out Of 10 Cats star. | PA

Persian comedy powerhouse Omid Djalili performs his critically acclaimed new show Namaste at Leeds Grand Theatre on February 23. The cirtically-acclaimed show sees him 'unleash a torrent of comedic vitriol upon the current state of this dangerously messed up planet'.

6. Omid Djalili

Persian comedy powerhouse Omid Djalili performs his critically acclaimed new show Namaste at Leeds Grand Theatre on February 23. The cirtically-acclaimed show sees him 'unleash a torrent of comedic vitriol upon the current state of this dangerously messed up planet'. | PA

