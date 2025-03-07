Five Leeds: Tickets for pop bands First Direct Arena show set to go on sale - price, times and how to buy
They were one of the most successful and iconic boy bands of all time – after 25 years apart, the multi-platinum selling band Five are finally back together again.
Formed in 1997, Five went on to sell more than 20 million records worldwide. Charting in over 20 countries, Five are the only UK act to hit the Top 10 with all of their 11 singles, including three No.1.
The band included Leeds lad Sean Conlon, a former pupil at St. Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy, in its line up.
Here’s everything you need to know about seeing Five at Leeds First Direct Arena...
What date is the show?
All five members of Five are to take the stage at Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday, November 8 2025.
When do doors open?
Doors open at 6.30pm on Saturday, November 8, while the event starts at 7.30pm.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets go on sale at 10am today (Friday, March 7). Under 14's must be accompanied by an adult 18+ at all times. No Under 14's on standing floor.
What price are the tickets?
General sale prices are not yet available but Private Suite tickets are priced at £90 per person with Mixer tickets on sale at £300.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.