As we say goodbye to a year in which First Direct Arena has hosted incredible acts such as Slipknot, Jason Derulo and Take That, we look forward into the new year.
While lots of more acts will grace the stage in Leeds, we can already look forward to the likes of Seal Paul & Ashnati, Sugababes and The Wombats.
Here are 16 of the biggest acts playing at Leeds First Direct Arena in 2025:
Tickets for all events can be found on the Leeds First Direct Arena website.
🗞️ Love Leeds?
You’ll love our daily newsletter… delivered free every day.
Each edition brings all of:
🔵 The latest news,
⚽️ Sport,
🍸 Lifestyle
🎭 What’s on,
🟡 And so much more.
Click/Tap the link and register to get it sent to your inbox
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.