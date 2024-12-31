16 massive acts heading to Leeds First Direct Arena in 2025 including Sugababes and Busted vs McFly

Leeds Arena is set to host a range of huge bands and musicians in the new year.

As we say goodbye to a year in which First Direct Arena has hosted incredible acts such as Slipknot, Jason Derulo and Take That, we look forward into the new year.

While lots of more acts will grace the stage in Leeds, we can already look forward to the likes of Seal Paul & Ashnati, Sugababes and The Wombats.

Here are 16 of the biggest acts playing at Leeds First Direct Arena in 2025:

The Born To Do It singer is the first musical act of the year to take on First Direct Arena along with support from Lemar.

1. Craig David - February 2

The Born To Do It singer is the first musical act of the year to take on First Direct Arena along with support from Lemar. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for The National Lottery

Blunt is bringing his Back To Bedlam 20th anniversary tour to Leeds, with You're Beautiful sure to invoke a singalong.

2. James Blunt - February 13

Blunt is bringing his Back To Bedlam 20th anniversary tour to Leeds, with You're Beautiful sure to invoke a singalong. | AFP via Getty Images

Heavy metal legends Pantera are coming to Leeds as part of their first tour in over 20 years.

3. Pantera - February 19

Heavy metal legends Pantera are coming to Leeds as part of their first tour in over 20 years. | Handout Photo: Handout

American singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams will play at the arena in March.

4. Gracie Abrams - March 4

American singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams will play at the arena in March. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Liverpool indie heroes The Wombats are bringing Everything Everything and Red Rum Club along for a night to remember.

5. The Wombats - March 26

Liverpool indie heroes The Wombats are bringing Everything Everything and Red Rum Club along for a night to remember. | Getty Images

Having pulled one of the biggest crowds at this year's Glastonbury, Sugababes show in Leeds is guaranteed to be a hit.

6. Sugababes - April 8

Having pulled one of the biggest crowds at this year's Glastonbury, Sugababes show in Leeds is guaranteed to be a hit. | lep

