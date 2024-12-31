As we say goodbye to a year in which First Direct Arena has hosted incredible acts such as Slipknot, Jason Derulo and Take That, we look forward into the new year.

While lots of more acts will grace the stage in Leeds, we can already look forward to the likes of Seal Paul & Ashnati, Sugababes and The Wombats.

Here are 16 of the biggest acts playing at Leeds First Direct Arena in 2025:

Tickets for all events can be found on the Leeds First Direct Arena website.

1 . Craig David - February 2 The Born To Do It singer is the first musical act of the year to take on First Direct Arena along with support from Lemar. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for The National Lottery Photo Sales

2 . James Blunt - February 13 Blunt is bringing his Back To Bedlam 20th anniversary tour to Leeds, with You're Beautiful sure to invoke a singalong. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Pantera - February 19 Heavy metal legends Pantera are coming to Leeds as part of their first tour in over 20 years. | Handout Photo: Handout Photo Sales

4 . Gracie Abrams - March 4 American singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams will play at the arena in March. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio Photo Sales

5 . The Wombats - March 26 Liverpool indie heroes The Wombats are bringing Everything Everything and Red Rum Club along for a night to remember. | Getty Images Photo Sales