They provided the sound track to a generation of music fans growing up in the 1990s.

Five were one of the most successful and iconic boy bands of all time – topping charts across the globe and selling millions of records worldwide.

They formed in 1997 and included Leeds lad Sean Conlon, a former pupil at St. Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy, in its line up.

They performed at the city’s free Party in the Park music extravaganza during the 1990s with their debut single Slam Dunk (Da Funk) peaking at number 10 on the UK Singles Chart.

Their subsequent single, "When the Lights Go Out", became an international hit, peaking at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US, number four in the UK, and within the top ten of six further countries.

Five - Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson, Sean Conlon Abz Love and Jason "J" Brown. | Third Party

Their debut album, Five (1998), sold more than four million copies worldwide and produced three additional UK top 3 singles: "Got the Feelin'", "Everybody Get Up", and "It's the Things You Do".

Their second album, Invincible (1999), sold over a million copies worldwide and contains the number 2 UK hit "If Ya Gettin' Down" as well as the number ones and "We Will Rock You" and "Keep On Movin'", the latter of which became their biggest selling single.

The group split in 2001 having sold more than 20 million records worldwide.

Fast forward to 2025 and Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson, Sean Conlon Abz Love and Jason "J" Brown will reform and take to the road with the ‘KEEP ON MOVIN’ 2025’ tour.

The 12 date schedule features a concert at the First Direct Arena on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

