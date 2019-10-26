Diana Ross announces huge opening tour date at Leeds First Direct Arena

Diana Ross is opening her UK tour with a huge show at Leeds First Direct Arena (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The US singer's six-date tour will follow her appearance at Glastonbury for the festival's Sunday afternoon Legends slot next year.

Called the Top of the World Tour: A Diamond Diana Music Celebration, the dates will take the Motown singer from Leeds' First Direct Arena to London's O2 Arena.

Ross, aged 75, last toured the UK during the European leg of her I Love You Tour, which ran between 2006 and 2008.

She said on Twitter: "I am in total appreciation of all. I'm feeling Great, life is so good. My love, my light is steady and constant.

"I focus on joy. I love looking at the energy all around me. I am so so so grateful."

At the Grammy Awards this year, Ross was honoured with a special gong to mark her 75th birthday and her enormous contributions to music.

She was also handed a Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2012 for her lengthy career, which began when she joined The Primettes aged just 15 years old.

How can I get tickets to see Diana Ross in Leeds?

Diana Ross will open her UK tour at the First Direct Arena on Tuesday, June 30 2020.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 1.