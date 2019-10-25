Where to watch Christmas light switch on events across Leeds
Leeds is counting down the days to Christmas with a number of festive 'switch on' events across the city.
On November 7, the city centre lights will be switched on during a huge event which is expected to draw an audience of thousands.
The event marks the official start of the council's 'Make it Leeds' this Christmas campaign, with a number of special events and activities in the pipeline.
However, it's not just the city centre that gets all the festive fun.
Here is where you can watch the lights being switched on in other areas of Leeds:
Cross Gates, Austhorpe Road
Austhorpe Road will celebrate its 10th Festive Lights Switch On this year on November 8.
The show will start at 7pm with a fireworks spectacular.
Lights will be switched on at 8pm.
Chapel Allerton, Stainbeck Corner
The 2019 Chapel Allerton Festive Light Switch On will take place on Thursday, November 14.
The event will start at 6pm at Stainbeck Corner on Stainbeck Road.
Olympic medal winning-athlete Jonathan Brownlee will press the button at 7pm to switch on the lights.
Meanwood, Green Road
Meanwood’s Christmas lights will be switched on at an event on Green Road on November 15.
Meanwood Valley Partnership has organised the lights switch on event, which will be staged from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.
Lights will be switched on at 6pm.
Last year’s Meanwood Christmas lights switch on saw the choir from Meanwood Church of England Primary School perform a selection of carols and Meanwood Institute’s ukulele group played a selection of songs.
Farsley, Town Street
Farsley's celebration will take place on Wednesday, November 27.
A parade down Old Street will arrive in time for the show to start at 6pm on Town Street.
The countdown, switch on and fireworks will take place at 7pm.
Garforth, Main Street
Garforth will have a double celebration on the weekend of November 29 and 30.
There will be a street market on Garforth Main Street on both days, with a parade leading to the Festive Lights show stage near the Garforth Welfare Hall.
The show will start at 6pm, with the countdown, switch on and fireworks at 7pm.
Armley, Town Street
Armley is combining its Small Business Saturday and festive window competition with the Festive Lights Switch On on December 7.
The show will take place at the junction of Theaker Lane and Town Street.
It will start at 5pm, concluding with the countdown, switch on and fireworks display at 6pm.