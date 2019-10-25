Graham Norton and Match of the Day dream come true for Leeds band Apollo Junction

Apollo Junction.

Apollo Junction enjoyed a bumper weekend last Saturday and Sunday with their music being used on Football Focus, getting a plug from Graham Norton on Radio 2, performances at Leeds United's centenary match and, to cap it off, being used on the BBC's flagship footie show.

-> Music interview: Apollo JunctionGuitarist Matt Wilson said: "To me it's like one of those things you dream of. I used to hear Life of Riley by the Lighting Seeds on Goal of the Month and think 'That's amazing, one day I would love that'.

"I used to sit on my dad's knee and watch Match of the Day. Suddenly I'm texting him a WhatsApp video of my song being played on it."

The five-piece's debut album, Mystery, came out last month, eight years on from the group forming in 2011 - and if the last week is anything to go by the band could be on the cusp of big success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firstly their track In Your Arms played as in the background as Football Focus host Dan Walker presented the show, and later Graham Norton - who gets around four million listeners - debuted the band's single Born for Now on his Radio 2 show.

Matt said: "From there we jetted off to the Leeds United 100 years centenary match against Birmingham City. We did two sets before it. We got the VIP seats, which was good because we can't afford them ourselves."

Expecting to come down from a big weekend on the Sunday evening, Matt was watching Match of the Day 2 in bed and the Manchester United vs Liverpool highlights reel came on.

"I thought, I recognise that piece of music," he said. "Oh, we wrote that piece of music."

As well as Matt, the band features vocalist Jamie Williamson, bass player Ben Hope, keyboardist Sam Potter and drummer Jonathan Thornton, who all live in various parts of the city and are in their late 20s and 30s.

Their sound is inspired by big anthems from the 80s and 90s by bands such as U2 and New Order, as well as more recent artists such as The Killers.

Matt said that the band likes to write songs that "make people feel better".

He said: "I don't know how far we're going to take it but if it keeps going the way it's going, it's so exciting. Every day we're waiting for the next thing that's going to come."