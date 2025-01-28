Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nostalgic new exhibition in Leeds showcases beloved childhood stories retold to visitors.

The Story Time exhibition at Abbey House Museum features a large selection of historic children's books and games, with objects spanning hundreds of years of captivating tales.

The exhibition aims to look at how reading, learning and enjoying stories have changed through the ages and the influence it has had on the education, play and imagination of young people.

Story Time features a huge collection of children's books, toys and games. | Leeds City Council

Among the many objects exhibited is a collection of children's books and reading primers from the early 19th century believed to be among some of the earliest books ever published specifically for children.

Examples include The Mice and their Picnic - A Moral Tale which was published around 1809.

Also on display are vintage games and jigsaws made by Leeds film Waddingtons, including some of the original artwork from the company's well-known circular jigsaws from the 1960s which were rescued from a bid by a former employee.

There are also beautiful Victorian doll houses on display alongside modern classic toys based on TV shows and characters such as The Teletubbies, The Shoe People, Bugs Bunny and She-Ra.

Kitty Ross, Leeds Museums and Galleries curator of social history, who has been organising the exhibition, said: “Storytelling, play and reading are truly timeless elements of our childhoods which span every generation and are such an integral part of our early years.

“What is fascinating is how our approach to these subjects has changed and evolved over time and how our enduring love of stories has been a driving force behind the creation of so many different genres of books, games, toys and entertainment.

“Seeing all of these objects on display together really showcases the remarkable variety of storytelling across the centuries and will hopefully bring back some special memories for visitors too.”

Councillor Salma Arif added: “Seeing this remarkable collection of objects on display will be a wonderful trip down memory lane for visitors and will hopefully inspire different generations to think about stories and play together.

“As a city, Leeds has also played an important role in the history of toys and games, and it’s great to see some exhibits paying tribute to that special heritage on show.”

