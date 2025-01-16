Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worried museum staff in Leeds discovered their jobs could be axed via a Facebook post, a councillor has said.

It was revealed last month that Abbey House Museum, in Kirkstall, is facing closure as part of plans to plug a multi-million pound black hole in Leeds City Council’s budget.

Worried staff at Abbey House Museum discovered their jobs could be axed via a Facebook post, it emerged during a council meeting. | Tony Johnson

The proposal has been slammed by campaigners, who have called on the authority to continue running the building.

And at a full council meeting yesterday (January 15), it emerged that museum staff had not been formally notified by the authority of its closure plans - prompting an apology from a senior member.

Conservative Coun Dan Cohen, who represents Alwoodley, asked: “Can the executive member explain why staff at Abbey House Museum in Kirkstall found out about its potential closure - and therefore potential redundancies - via a Facebook post by a Kirkstall ward member, and not by official communication from the directorate for the public consultation?”

In response, Labour Coun Salma Arif, the executive member for culture, said she was disappointed some staff found out that way.

“I am extremely sorry to those staff members who only found out belatedly about the potential closure,” said Coun Arif, who represents Gipton and Harehills.

“Staff should not have been put in this position. This proposal has not been taken lightly. Can I also stress that no final decision has been made.”

Earlier in the meeting, the Friends of Leeds City Museums spoke against the closure plans in a deputation to members.

Chairman John Luxton said: “We are in no doubt that the council, through no fault of its own, is facing a dire financial situation.

“But we believe that closing our much-loved Abbey House Museum is misguided and will cost the council far more than is saved.”

Mr Luxton said cash had been spent on improved toilet and other facilities at the museum. He said: “Was that money down the drain?”

He also said his group offered to pay to help market the museum to attract move visitors. He said: “So far our offer has been refused.”

A consultation has been launched on the potential closure, which the authority said would allow it to save £160,000.

Job losses, a council tax rise and building closures are also being considered by the council is it seeks to set a balanced budget.