Leeds City Council has earmarked Abbey House Museum in Kirkstall for closure as part of its measures to deal with “unprecedented” budget issues.

The local community has been up in arms since the announcement was made last year, and a public demonstration took place outside the museum earlier today (Saturday, January 18).

A petition calling on the council to halt the plans has nearly received 5,000 signatures and a consultation where people can submit their comments to the city council remains open until January 23.The authority has previously said that the closure would save it around £160,000 per year.

Here’s 14 of the best pictures as generations of Leeds residents gathered to fight against the closure...

1 . Abbey House Museum closure protest Leeds City Council has earmarked Abbey House Museum in Kirkstall for closure as part of its measures to deal with “unprecedented” budget issues. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Abbey House Museum closure protest A petition calling on the council to halt the plans has nearly received 5,000 signatures. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Abbey House Museum closure protest Kirkstall campaigner Stuart Long, who has helped organise the demonstration, said: “Abbey House Museum is more than just a building; it is a gateway to the past and an irreplaceable treasure for the community." | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Abbey House Museum closure protest The immersive museum opened in 1927 and features three replica Victorian streets - complete with shops, a pub and houses. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . Abbey House Museum closure protest The local community has been up in arms since the announcement was made last year. | Steve Riding Photo Sales