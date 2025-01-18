Leeds City Council has earmarked Abbey House Museum in Kirkstall for closure as part of its measures to deal with “unprecedented” budget issues.
The local community has been up in arms since the announcement was made last year, and a public demonstration took place outside the museum earlier today (Saturday, January 18).
A petition calling on the council to halt the plans has nearly received 5,000 signatures and a consultation where people can submit their comments to the city council remains open until January 23.The authority has previously said that the closure would save it around £160,000 per year.
Here’s 14 of the best pictures as generations of Leeds residents gathered to fight against the closure...
