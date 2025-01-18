Abbey House Museum: 14 pictures as protestors bid to save 100-year-old Leeds museum earmarked for closure

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 18th Jan 2025, 16:30 BST

Protestors turned out in forced today in a bid to save a 100-year-old museum in Leeds.

Leeds City Council has earmarked Abbey House Museum in Kirkstall for closure as part of its measures to deal with “unprecedented” budget issues.

The local community has been up in arms since the announcement was made last year, and a public demonstration took place outside the museum earlier today (Saturday, January 18).

A petition calling on the council to halt the plans has nearly received 5,000 signatures and a consultation where people can submit their comments to the city council remains open until January 23.The authority has previously said that the closure would save it around £160,000 per year.

Kirkstall campaigner Stuart Long, who has helped organise the demonstration, said: “Abbey House Museum is more than just a building; it is a gateway to the past and an irreplaceable treasure for the community."

The immersive museum opened in 1927 and features three replica Victorian streets - complete with shops, a pub and houses.

The local community has been up in arms since the announcement was made last year.

At a council meeting on Wednesday, it was heard that staff only found out about the closure plans - and potential redundancies - through a Facebook post.

