Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds community is set to come together tomorrow to hold a public demonstration against the planned closure of a museum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds City Council has earmarked Abbey House Museum in Kirkstall for closure as part of its measures to deal with “unprecedented” budget issues.

The local community has been up in arms since the announcement was made last year, and a public demonstration is now scheduled to take place outside the museum tomorrow (Saturday) at 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority has previously said that the closure would save it around £160,000 per year.

Abbey House Museum is facing the threat of closure as Leeds City Council grapples with 'unprecedented' budget challenges | National World

The immersive museum opened in 1927 and features three replica Victorian streets - complete with shops, a pub and houses. There has been a decline in visitors over the last three years, the council has said, with about 39,000 in 2023-24.

Kirkstall campaigner Stuart Long, who has helped organise the demonstration, said: “Abbey House Museum is more than just a building; it is a gateway to the past and an irreplaceable treasure for the community. As one of the region’s most cherished cultural landmarks, it offers an immersive journey into history, where families, schools, and visitors can explore and connect with the vibrant stories of our shared heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For generations, Abbey House Museum has served as an invaluable educational resource, inspiring curiosity and learning in young minds while providing a nostalgic experience for older generations. Its carefully curated exhibits, interactive displays, and local artefacts bring history to life in a way no textbook ever could.”

He added that the museum acts as a “community hub” by hosting events, workshops, and activities “that bring people of all ages together”.

There are recreations of Victorian streets featured at the Abbey House Museum | National World

Mr Long said: “It supports local businesses, tourism, and the economy, while also contributing to mental well-being by providing a space where visitors can step away from the rush of daily life and immerse themselves in the richness of our history.

“Allowing this beloved institution to close would not only erase an important chapter of our past but also rob future generations of the chance to understand and celebrate where we come from. Abbey House Museum belongs to everyone—it is a part of our collective identity, and saving it is a cause that transcends politics or economics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We urge our community, local leaders, and supporters to come together to ensure Abbey House Museum continues to inspire, educate, and unite for years to come. Together, we can preserve this cornerstone of our heritage and keep history alive.”

The museum has posted on its social media page saying that it will remain open while the demonstration is being held.

At a council meeting on Wednesday, it was heard that staff only found out about the closure plans - and potential redundancies - through a Facebook post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Labour Coun Salma Arif, the executive member for culture, apologised said she was disappointed some staff found out that way.

Earlier in the meeting, the Friends of Leeds City Museums spoke against the closure plans in a deputation to members, with chairman John Luxton saying: “We believe that closing our much-loved Abbey House Museum is misguided and will cost the council far more than is saved.”

Mr Luxton said cash had been spent on improved toilet and other facilities at the museum. He said: “Was that money down the drain?”

He also said his group offered to pay to help market the museum to attract move visitors. He said: “So far our offer has been refused.”