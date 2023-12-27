Leeds is set to host dozens of amazing bands and acts in 2024.

With venues including First Direct Arena, Project House, O2 Academy and more, Leeds sure is equipped to host a range of world-class live music.

2024 is set to see performances from metal titans Slipknot, post-punk icons Echo and the Bunnymen and Take That for a whopping four nights.

With hundreds of acts set to play, and many more sure to be announced, there's something for everyone to choose from.

Here are 17 great bands and acts set to play in Leeds in 2024:

1 . Miles Kane - January 15 at O2 Academy Leeds Miles Kane, perhaps best known as co-frontman of supergroup the Last Shadow Puppets (together with Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner), kicks off 2024 with a show at O2 Academy in January.

2 . Enter Shikari Plus special guests - February 9 at First Direct Arena Enter Shikari is playing First Direct Arena in February together with special guests. Photo: FDA

3 . GZA with the Phunky Nomad Band - February 15 at Project House Wu-Tang Clan's GZA is coming to Project House in Leeds in 2024 to perform his vast catalogue of solo and Wu-Tang songs. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

4 . Ne-Yo - March 8 at First Direct Arena Ne-Yo will be bringing his Champagne and Roses tour to Leeds First Direct Arena in March. Photo: Tasos Katopodis

5 . Judas Priest - March 13 at First Direct Arena Birmingham's metal gods Judas Priest is playing in Leeds in March with support from Saxon and Uriah Heep. Photo: Ticket Factory