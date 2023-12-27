Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

17 great bands and artists set to perform in Leeds in 2024 including GZA and Girls Aloud

Leeds is set to host dozens of amazing bands and acts in 2024.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 27th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT

With venues including First Direct Arena, Project House, O2 Academy and more, Leeds sure is equipped to host a range of world-class live music.

2024 is set to see performances from metal titans Slipknot, post-punk icons Echo and the Bunnymen and Take That for a whopping four nights.

With hundreds of acts set to play, and many more sure to be announced, there's something for everyone to choose from.

Here are 17 great bands and acts set to play in Leeds in 2024:

1. Miles Kane - January 15 at O2 Academy Leeds

Miles Kane, perhaps best known as co-frontman of supergroup the Last Shadow Puppets (together with Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner), kicks off 2024 with a show at O2 Academy in January.

Enter Shikari is playing First Direct Arena in February together with special guests.

2. Enter Shikari Plus special guests - February 9 at First Direct Arena

Enter Shikari is playing First Direct Arena in February together with special guests. Photo: FDA

Wu-Tang Clan's GZA is coming to Project House in Leeds in 2024 to perform his vast catalogue of solo and Wu-Tang songs.

3. GZA with the Phunky Nomad Band - February 15 at Project House

Wu-Tang Clan's GZA is coming to Project House in Leeds in 2024 to perform his vast catalogue of solo and Wu-Tang songs. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ne-Yo will be bringing his Champagne and Roses tour to Leeds First Direct Arena in March.

4. Ne-Yo - March 8 at First Direct Arena

Ne-Yo will be bringing his Champagne and Roses tour to Leeds First Direct Arena in March. Photo: Tasos Katopodis

Birmingham's metal gods Judas Priest is playing in Leeds in March with support from Saxon and Uriah Heep.

5. Judas Priest - March 13 at First Direct Arena

Birmingham's metal gods Judas Priest is playing in Leeds in March with support from Saxon and Uriah Heep. Photo: Ticket Factory

Ian McCulloch and company is taking their dark post-punk anthems to O2 Academy in 2024.

6. Echo and the Bunnymen - March 22 at O2 Academy Leeds

Ian McCulloch and company is taking their dark post-punk anthems to O2 Academy in 2024. Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

